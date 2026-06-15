Northern Coach Alhassan Eyes Champions in Ghana’s Untapped Boxing North

Waliwu Alhassan, a Northern Region boxing coach, attended Sunday’s Fuel For Fight workshop in Accra determined to bring its lessons home to six boxing regions in the north that he says remain largely underdeveloped.

Alhassan was one of 40 participants at the event organised by Boxing Is Love and Wisdom Boxing Gym at the Accra Sports Stadium. He said the workshop was educational and inspiring, but he noted that coaches from Accra made up the majority of those present, leaving the regions underrepresented.

He made a clear call for future editions to travel beyond the capital. “If the regions could also host such important programmes, we will be very glad,” he said.

Alhassan pointed to six northern regions, covering the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, North East, and Oti zones, as areas where young boxers with real competitive potential exist but remain largely uncultivated. He said developing them requires a stronger base at the youth level.

He brought nine boxers to the last National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship in Accra. None reached the podium. He said the result has not shaken him and that his focus remains on producing a champion from the north. He made a direct appeal to parents in the area to bring their children aged 10 to 14 years into the sport, saying without that pipeline the foundation cannot be built.

He called on Legacy Rise Sports Promotions to stage a professional fight at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale. The 20,000-capacity stadium was built for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations and is the largest venue in northern Ghana. Alhassan said a boxing card there would show the region’s fans that the sport is as much theirs as it is Accra’s.

He asked the media to broaden boxing coverage to reach the northern regions, not only the capital.

Alhassan works for the National Sports Authority and said he considers the posting a fortunate one. He credited Sarah Lotus Asare and Dr. Ofori Asare of Wisdom Boxing Gym for connecting coaches beyond Accra to the workshop.

He said discipline, not external motivation, is what keeps him going.