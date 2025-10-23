Northern Business Fair Returns to Tamale This October

The Tamale Sports Stadium will host the Northern Business Fair 2025 from October 25 to 26, bringing together entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and artisans from across Ghana’s northern regions for one of the area’s largest trade exhibitions.

Organized by Channel One TV and Citi FM, the two day event aims to showcase locally made products ranging from traditional handwoven textiles and crafts to modern manufacturing and agro processing. The fair will run daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., featuring exhibitions, live demonstrations, networking sessions, and business showcases.

The organizers say the event addresses a longstanding gap in business exhibition opportunities for northern entrepreneurs. Major trade fairs in Ghana have historically been concentrated in Accra, limiting visibility and market access for businesses operating in the Savannah, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West Regions.

“This is about bringing the marketplace home to where creativity, raw materials, and enterprise naturally thrive,” the organizers stated in promotional material for the event.

The fair targets small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the northern regions, offering them a platform to connect with potential investors, distributors, and buyers from across the country. Participants will have opportunities to demonstrate their products, share their business stories, and explore partnerships that could help scale their operations.

Ecobank, Syde Hassle, the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) are sponsoring the event, with additional support from Kacstone Records. The partnership reflects growing interest in promoting regional economic development and inclusive growth beyond Ghana’s southern commercial centers.

Organizers expect this year’s edition to be the largest trade gathering ever held in northern Ghana, though specific attendance projections were not provided. Businesses interested in exhibiting can book spaces by contacting 0205 973 973.

The event comes as Ghana continues efforts toward regional trade integration and industrial diversification, with northern regions increasingly viewed as important contributors to the national economy. The fair’s focus on Made in Ghana products aligns with broader government initiatives promoting local manufacturing and reducing import dependence.

For business owners, investors, and buyers interested in northern Ghana’s creative and industrial sectors, the Northern Business Fair 2025 offers a concentrated marketplace for discovering products and forging commercial relationships.