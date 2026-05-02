North West’s Debut Music Video Sparks Debate Over Styling at 12

North West has released her first solo music video alongside her debut extended play, drawing immediate public debate over the 12-year-old’s styling choices and what they signal about her growing creative identity.

The video for the lead track, titled “#n0rth4evr,” dropped on Thursday, April 30, ahead of the extended play’s full release on Friday, May 1, 2026. The project, also titled N0rth4evr, is a six-track release distributed through Gamma, the independent label founded by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson, where North’s father, the rapper and producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is also signed.

The visual leans into a gothic and punk-inflected aesthetic. North appears with faux stud piercings placed under and around her eyes, paired with heavy makeup, a blue wig, a spiked skirt, metal spike bracelets, fingerless striped gloves, high-top combat boots, and an embellished long manicure. At several points in the video she sports blackened teeth, a recurring element in her public appearances. The setting draws on found-footage horror imagery, featuring a graveyard, an angel statue, and scenes shot through a lace curtain.

The visual direction matches the track itself, which blends pop-rock guitar with autotuned vocals and lyrics that directly address public scrutiny. “I don’t listen but they talk about me all day,” she raps, in what reads as a direct response to the attention her self-expression has generated.

Reactions online split sharply. Some praised her as a confident young creative coming into her own. Others raised concerns about the maturity of the styling, pointing to her age and to the broader question of parental guidance in shaping her public image.

This is not the first time North’s aesthetic choices have drawn controversy. She has previously faced backlash over finger and dermal piercings and her longstanding collection of gold dental grills. In February 2026, she released the single “Piercing on My Hand,” widely interpreted as a direct response to that criticism.

Kim Kardashian, her mother, has consistently defended North’s right to self-expression. In a past interview she stated: “If you want blue hair, it is what it is… I would never take that creativity away from her.” Ye has previously taken a different position, raising concerns about North’s social media presence and public persona.

The N0rth4evr extended play marks North’s most significant solo step into music following earlier collaborations with Ye, singer and actress FKA Twigs, and appearances on her father’s releases.