North West Shows Off Multiple Hand Piercings Amid Continued Online Debate

North West, the 12 year old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 5, 2026, showcasing multiple piercings across her hands and fingers, reigniting debate about the pre teen’s bold style choices and body modifications.

The image, which North posted to her personal Instagram account, showed at least three piercings on her fingers, along with additional studs and decorative pieces on her hands and wrist. North accompanied the photo with three emojis but did not provide further details about the piercings. It remains unclear whether all of the piercings shown in the photo are real or temporary, as North has previously appeared with both authentic and fake body jewelry.

The latest post comes approximately five months after North was first spotted with a dermal piercing on her middle finger during a family vacation in Rome in September 2025. That initial piercing, known as a microdermal or single point piercing, sparked immediate backlash from fans who argued that the procedure was too painful and risky for a child. Dermal piercings lie flat against the skin and lack separate entry and exit points, raising concerns among critics about potential complications and infection risks.

Kim Kardashian has consistently addressed criticism surrounding her daughter’s style choices and body modifications. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October 2025, the Skims founder emphasized North’s creative spirit and confidence. Kardashian stated that her daughter has a really unique style and loves what she loves, adding that it is really fun to see someone be so creative and know herself so much.

During a recent appearance on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, Kim clarified misconceptions about her parenting approach. She addressed the perception that she treats North as a best friend rather than enforcing rules, stating that North actually has a lot of rules but that she does allow her daughter to express herself creatively. Kim emphasized that she is not a judgmental person and tries not to pay attention to outside criticism.

The Kardashian family matriarch has also revealed that some of North’s controversial looks were not real. When North posted photos in October showing dramatic piercings and face tattoos, it was later clarified that the images were part of a Halloween costume created with friends, with the duo’s joint TikTok account responding to criticism by calling it such a non issue.

North has embraced her distinctive aesthetic publicly, even incorporating it into her music. In a song collaboration with her father titled Piercing on My Hand, she raps about wanting more piercings and tattoos while celebrating her signature blue hair. The lyrics include references to her evolving style and her response to online commentary about her appearance.

Kim Kardashian acknowledged during podcast appearances that she has made parenting mistakes in front of the whole world and has had to tell North that certain fashion choices would not be repeated. However, she defended her overall approach, stating that no one knows unless they are in her shoes what she is dealing with and how they have to manage certain things from the outside world.

The debate over North’s appearance reflects broader conversations about childhood self expression, parental boundaries, and the unique pressures faced by children growing up in the public eye. Some observers praise North’s confidence and creativity, viewing her style as authentic self expression supported by a parent willing to nurture individuality. Critics express concerns about what they perceive as premature maturation and potential health risks associated with body modifications at a young age.

Social media responses to North’s latest piercing photos have been divided. Some users voiced concerns about infection risks and questioned the appropriateness of allowing a 12 year old to undergo permanent or semi permanent body modifications. Others defended both North and Kim, arguing that the young woman is simply expressing herself and that creative freedom should be encouraged.

North West maintains a significant social media presence through both her personal Instagram account and a joint TikTok account shared with her mother. The accounts document her evolving style, which has included vibrant blue hair in various shades, grills, designer fashion, and an aesthetic that has been described as cyber goth or futuristic punk.

Kim Kardashian shares four children with her ex husband Kanye West, including North, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. The reality television star and business mogul has spoken extensively about the challenges of parenting in the public eye while balancing her children’s desire for self expression with appropriate boundaries.