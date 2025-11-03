North Ridge offers reliable long-term value in Accra real estate

Accra’s North Ridge continues to strengthen its position as a prime address for investors seeking steady long-term returns in Ghana’s growing real estate market. With economic expansion supported by record gold prices and a rising flow of foreign capital, the area is attracting both local and international buyers looking for reliable value.

Recent figures from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre show that foreign direct investment rose by more than three hundred percent in the first half of 2025 to eight hundred sixty-three million dollars, reflecting renewed confidence in Ghana’s economy. This has translated into heightened interest in Accra’s upper-tier residential market, where limited land availability and stable demand are pushing values upward.

Data from the Ghana Real Estate Sector Report indicate that prime residential developments in Ridge deliver annual rental yields between ten and thirteen and a half percent, supported by occupancy rates as high as ninety-five percent. With nine of Ghana’s twenty-three banks now offering mortgage products, liquidity in the housing market is improving, creating opportunities for first-time investors while enabling established property owners to realise gains more easily.

Analysts say Accra’s demographic and structural trends point to sustained growth. A rapidly urbanising population, a persistent housing deficit, and the spread of nuclear family households continue to strengthen demand for well-located apartments. Ridge’s appeal lies in its balance of access and privacy, proximity to business districts and embassies, and a tradition of steady value appreciation.

A real-estate analyst noted, “Ridge’s low supply and consistent demand make it one of the few markets in Accra where long-term investors can still secure dependable yields.”

Among the newest developments in the enclave, The Emory Apartments by Libi Homes offer a data-backed case for high-end investment confidence. The project’s modern architecture, practical layouts, and measured amenities—such as a fitness space, concierge service, rooftop pool, and restaurant—target professionals, diplomats, and returning Ghanaians who prioritise quality and maintenance efficiency.

Libi Homes, known for properties such as The Milton at Airport Residential and The Buckhead in Cantonments, has established a reputation for disciplined design and value retention. Its track record of timely delivery and attention to structural quality supports investor trust at a time when demand for resilient assets is rising.

Analysts say North Ridge’s steady appreciation, supported by infrastructure, access, and a reputation for quiet exclusivity, positions it as a long-term store of value within Accra’s expanding economy. With gold-led growth attracting new business activity to the capital, properties that combine practicality, quality, and scarcity are set to outperform the broader market over the next decade.