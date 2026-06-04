North Korea Shifts to Mass Nuclear Production Mode

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a new plant that makes weapons-grade nuclear material on Wednesday and said Pyongyang plans to increase nuclear forces at an exponential rate, according to a report from state-run media.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the new plant employed “more sophisticated technology,” and images provided by North Korea showed Kim walking among rows of centrifuges. Kim declared North Korea would “beef up our state’s nuclear forces at an exponential rate,” adding that the country had more than doubled its capacity to produce weapons-grade nuclear material over the past five years. The agency did not disclose the facility’s location.

This is at least the third time since September 2024 that state media has published photos of Kim inspecting a uranium enrichment or nuclear material production facility. That pattern matters as much as the content. Highlighting production facilities over more flashy weapons tests or grand military parades shows North Korea is now projecting it has the infrastructure to make good on its plans to field a robust nuclear deterrent.

Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, told CNN the new facility reveals a maturation and scaling of North Korea’s nuclear program, giving the impression that the center of gravity has shifted from research and production to mass production and munitions, as officials from the munitions industry and the Nuclear Weapons Institute accompanied Kim.

KCNA said Kim made the inspection with key party officials and attended a consultative meeting on bolstering nuclear forces at the site, while framing the buildup as a response to what he called escalating US-led military threats and “the most ferocious enemies,” an apparent reference to the United States and South Korea. At a February 2026 party congress, North Korea reaffirmed its status as an “irreversible” nuclear-armed state and pledged to strengthen its deterrent under a five-year military modernization plan.

North Korea is assessed to hold enough nuclear material for up to 90 warheads and to have assembled around 50, according to a Congressional Research Service assessment. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has separately reported continued expansion of enrichment activities, including new construction at the Yongbyon facility. North Korea has also successfully tested Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) capable of striking anywhere in the United States, according to the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment from the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence.

A growing North Korean nuclear arsenal is representative of a worldwide trend, according to the 2026 edition of the Nuclear Weapons Ban Monitor. The number of nuclear warheads available for use by the armed forces of the world’s nine nuclear-armed states had risen to 9,745, with a combined explosive yield equating to more than 135,000 Hiroshima bombs. The year 2025 was the ninth consecutive year that the number of deployable nuclear weapons increased.