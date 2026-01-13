North Dayi Residents Demand Answers Over Alleged Diversion of NADMO Relief Items

Residents of North Dayi in the Volta Region have raised serious concerns over the alleged unauthorized removal and seeming stealing of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) relief items from official storage to the private residence of the area’s Member of Parliament.

According to the claims, the items were taken without the knowledge or approval of the North Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE), Ernest Adevor, or the district storekeeper commonly called Xatse.

The action has sparked public outrage and renewed debate over administrative authority and accountability in the management of state relief resources.

The individuals accused of removing the items are identified as Bright Tella Amenyo, Staff of YEA, Wise Derick Anyormi also a staff, and Patience Botsoe, District Director for YEA.

The issue according to sources has been reported at Anfoega district police station pending investigation and prosecution.

Residents allege that the two acted without due process and outside established administrative channels.

Community members are questioning whether NADMO operates under the authority of the District Chief Executive or the Member of Parliament, insisting that the DCE, as the government’s representative at the district level, should have oversight responsibility over such items.

The controversy is further deepened by claims that the district assembly has a designated central store where relief items were kept under previous administrations, making the decision to allegedly move the items to a private residence highly questionable.

There are also unverified allegations that the items were intended to be used for a school feeding programme and later reclaimed for personal or political purposes.

Residents say these claims, if true, represent a serious breach of public trust.

The people of North Dayi are therefore calling on the President, the National Chairman of the governing party, the Volta Regional Chairman, and the North Dayi District Chief Executive to intervene immediately and ensure that the relief items are returned to their rightful place.

They are demanding swift action, transparency, and a clear explanation of roles and responsibilities in the administration of NADMO relief items, warning that failure to act could further erode public confidence in local governance.