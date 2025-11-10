North Dayi MP Under Fire for Hijacking Mahama’s Health Initiative

The Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Hon. Joycelyn Quashie, has come under intense criticism from National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters and opinion leaders in her constituency for allegedly taking undue credit for a government-led health initiative spearheaded by President John Dramani Mahama.

According to credible information gathered by this paper, the MP has been publicly promoting a free National Health Insurance (NHIS) registration and renewal exercise as her personal project — even though the program is part of President Mahama’s national Health Agenda, which is currently being rolled out across constituencies nationwide.

Party insiders say Mrs. Quashie’s actions have caused confusion and discontent, with some constituents now questioning the role of government in delivering healthcare interventions.

“This is a clear case of political dishonesty,” one senior NDC organizer in the Volta Region said. “The President is implementing a well-documented national program under his Free Primary Healthcare policy, and yet our MP is misleading the people to think it’s her own initiative.”

Government Policy Misrepresented

President John Dramani Mahama’s health policy agenda — as outlined at the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit in Accra — includes:

• Strengthening the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS);

• Introducing a Free Primary Healthcare Policy to provide universal, no-cost healthcare at CHPS compounds, clinics, and polyclinics; and

• Launching the “Mahama Cares” Initiative, also known as the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, to support citizens suffering from chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure, stroke, and diabetes.

The Free Primary Healthcare policy was specifically designed to target the 60% of Ghanaians without active NHIS cards, ensuring that no Ghanaian is denied basic healthcare due to financial constraints.

Under the policy, health screening and registration exercises are fully government-funded, and coordinated through the Ministry of Health (MoH), National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and local constituency offices.

MP’s Flyers Spark Outrage

Constituents have expressed anger after seeing flyers circulated by the North Dayi MP, listing over 25 electoral areas where she claims to be personally organizing the health program.

Party faithful say the MP’s attempt to rebrand a national initiative as her personal project not only disrespects President Mahama’s leadership but also risks making the government appear inactive.

“Her conduct is politically reckless,” said a youth organizer in Vakpo. “Instead of highlighting the President’s work and strengthening the NDC’s message, she’s trying to build false popularity for herself. The government’s credibility is at stake.”

Risk to NDC’s Popularity in North Dayi

Reports suggest that grassroots members of the NDC are becoming increasingly frustrated, claiming that Joycelyn Quashie’s misrepresentation of the government’s initiative is gradually eroding support for the party in North Dayi.

Several supporters have called on the NDC leadership and the Ministry of Health to publicly set the record straight, emphasizing that the program is a direct implementation of President Mahama’s Free Primary Healthcare policy — and not a personal initiative of any MP.

“We cannot allow selfish political branding to distort the President’s vision,” said a constituency executive. “This health program is a legacy policy of John Mahama — the MP must acknowledge that and stop misleading the people.”

Security Concerns Escalate

Tensions have intensified after community members accused the MP’s brother, identified as Adom Seme, of repeatedly brandishing a firearm and threatening residents in Vakpo, Awatey, and Aneta. Locals say he has reportedly “pulled a gun” on several occasions and yet remains at large.

Fearing further escalation, constituents say they have alerted senior party officials — including the NDC National Chairman — and the President. Some residents have publicly warned that, should such threats continue, they will take matters into their own hands.

Regional leaders and community elders, however, urged restraint and called on law enforcement and party authorities to investigate the allegations promptly and ensure peaceful, lawful redress. “We are asking the police and the party to act so the law takes its course,” said one Volta Region executive.

Background: Mahama’s Vision for Accessible Healthcare

President Mahama’s Free Primary Healthcare Policy forms part of his broader “Reset Ghana Agenda”, which seeks to make healthcare affordable and accessible for all.

At the 2025 Africa Health Sovereignty Summit, the President reaffirmed his commitment to Universal Health Coverage by 2030, citing new funding through an uncapped NHIS Levy generating GHS 3.5 billion annually to expand services.

The President’s complementary “Mahama Cares” program, launched in April 2025, provides financial assistance for chronic illnesses through the Ghana Medical Trust Fund — a move praised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a model for domestic health financing.

Call for Accountability

As calls for clarity grow louder, party executives in the Volta Region have urged Hon. Joycelyn Quashie to publicly acknowledge that the ongoing NHIS registration and renewal campaign is a presidential initiative, not a constituency project.

Political analysts warn that failure to do so could damage the NDC’s credibility in the region, especially as the government seeks to showcase progress ahead of the next election cycle.

“This is the time for unity and message discipline,” one analyst observed. “No MP should undermine national programs for personal credit. The people deserve transparency.”