North African Nations Unite to Strengthen Migrant Health Security

Four major North African countries have committed to standardizing cross-border health procedures for migrants and refugees following a landmark simulation exercise designed to improve regional health security coordination.

Government representatives from Egypt, Libya, Sudan and Tunisia concluded a three-day table-top simulation in Cairo, calling for enhanced collaboration to address public health challenges affecting millions of people moving through the region’s porous borders.

The World Health Organization and International Organization for Migration organized the August 18-20 exercise, bringing together officials from health, interior and transport ministries to test preparedness for cross-border population movements under International Health Regulations.

The simulation focused on ensuring healthcare access for refugees, migrants and displaced populations while strengthening national health security systems. Participants engaged in interactive exercises covering stakeholder coordination for public health event prevention, detection and response.

Delegates from the four countries share borders that serve as major migratory routes in North Africa, where displaced people often face overcrowded conditions, inadequate shelter, poor sanitation and limited healthcare access. These circumstances create public health risks for both migrant populations and host communities.

At the exercise’s conclusion, government representatives recommended establishing formal collaboration frameworks and legal agreements between neighboring countries to build on existing mechanisms. They emphasized the need for sustainable dialogue and follow-up exercises to refine bilateral and regional cooperation.

Participants stressed the importance of strengthening technical capacity at national and cross-border levels, including real-time collaboration during active disease outbreaks and joint management of public health risks related to population movement.

Dr Mohamed Jama, Senior Adviser to the WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasized the shared nature of regional challenges during a reception hosted alongside the Italian Embassy and IOM.

“We bring together the governments of Egypt, Libya, Sudan and Tunisia alongside our partners because the challenges we face are shared, and so too must be our response,” Jama stated, highlighting efforts to provide dignified healthcare to millions escaping regional conflicts.

Justin MacDermott, IOM Deputy Regional Director for Operations, warned that migrants face conditions that erode wellbeing and human dignity, calling for expanded lifesaving services and stronger health systems to protect vulnerable populations.

The Eastern Mediterranean Region accounts for nearly half of the world’s estimated 45 million refugees and asylum seekers in 2024, with approximately 33% remaining within the region. This concentration creates significant pressure on healthcare systems and cross-border coordination mechanisms.

The Italian Embassy in Cairo emphasized Italy’s support for inclusive healthcare during the event, describing health as a foundational human right rather than a privilege. Italian officials highlighted their country’s commitment to supporting stability and resilience amid global challenges.

The simulation exercise represents part of a broader joint regional initiative by WHO and IOM to strengthen cross-border health security in North Africa, supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and collaborating with Africa CDC.

Previous workshops in Tunisia brought together Algeria, Libya and Tunisia to design regional workplans for improving border health preparedness. The Cairo exercise expanded both scope and geographic coverage of these coordination efforts.

The initiative addresses critical gaps in health system capacity where migration and mobility define public health dynamics. By strengthening preparedness and coordination, regional governments have reaffirmed commitments to protecting health across all at-risk populations.