Nortey Seeks MMA Redemption at Bukom Arena After High-Profile Loss

Mixed martial arts fighter William Adom Nortey is preparing for his return to the Bukom Boxing Arena on September 19, determined to build on the fame gained from his high-profile bout against rap legend Reggie Rockstone earlier this year.

Nortey will compete in the Global Warrior Championships event, where he faces a Nigerian opponent as part of an international card featuring fighters from multiple African countries. The bout represents a significant opportunity for the young fighter to demonstrate his growth following his submission loss to the 61-year-old hip-hop icon.

Reggie Rockstone secured a second-round submission victory over Nortey in their May encounter at the same venue, creating widespread attention for Ghana’s emerging MMA scene. Despite the defeat, Nortey credits the experience with elevating his profile and opening new opportunities within the sport.

“Because of MMA now am popular and famous, they just give me money in town due to my performance,” Nortey explained in an exclusive interview. He emphasized that the exposure from facing Rockstone has transformed his career prospects and public recognition.

The upcoming September 19 event promises to be more extensive than previous Global Warrior Championships shows. The main event features Ghana’s Emmanuel Lamptey facing Nigeria’s Ben Bazi in a middleweight contest, with Nortey’s bout serving as one of several supporting fights on the international card.

Nortey expressed confidence in MMA’s potential within Ghana’s sports landscape, describing it as safer than traditional boxing while offering greater entertainment value for fans. His advocacy for the sport reflects growing interest in mixed martial arts across West Africa, particularly following high-profile events featuring celebrity participants.

The Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation, led by Jeff Taylor, has provided crucial support for developing the sport locally. Nortey acknowledged their role in creating opportunities for fighters while building infrastructure for MMA competition in Ghana.

The September event will feature multiple Ghana-Nigeria matchups, reflecting the regional rivalry that drives interest in African combat sports. Additional participants from Côte d’Ivoire will add further international flavor to the card, creating a truly regional competition.

Nortey trains consistently as he prepares for his return, viewing this bout as an opportunity to demonstrate the skills and experience gained since his encounter with Rockstone. The fighter believes his celebrity opponent inadvertently provided valuable exposure that benefits his long-term career development.

The Bukom Boxing Arena has become the epicenter for Ghana’s growing MMA scene, hosting multiple Global Warrior Championships events throughout 2025. The venue’s 4,000-seat capacity provides an intimate atmosphere for martial arts competition while accommodating significant crowds.

The success of previous events, particularly the Rockstone-Nortey bout, has attracted increased sponsor interest and public attention to MMA in Ghana. Organizers report growing enthusiasm from potential investors and media partners seeking to capitalize on the sport’s expanding popularity.

Nortey’s Nigerian opponent represents another step up in competition level, following his experience against an older but more strategic fighter in Rockstone. The matchup will test his ability to adapt tactical approaches while maintaining the aggressive style that initially brought him attention.

The September 19 card represents the culmination of months of preparation and promotion within Ghana’s MMA community. Success of the event could determine the frequency and scale of future Global Warrior Championships shows, making each fighter’s performance crucial for the sport’s development.

As Ghana’s MMA scene continues evolving, fighters like Nortey serve as pioneers establishing the foundation for future generations. His journey from relative obscurity to celebrity opponent demonstrates the rapid growth potential within African mixed martial arts.

The Global Warrior Championships event begins at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 19, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. Tickets and additional fight card information are available through local sporting goods retailers and online platforms.