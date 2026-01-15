Nominations Open for Africa Youth Leaders Awards

Nominations have officially opened for the Africa Youth Leaders Awards 2026.

A continental platform dedicated to celebrating exceptional young Africans who are redefining leadership, innovation, and community impact across the continent.

Organised by Kensvic Communications, the Africa Youth Leaders Awards seeks to recognise and honour outstanding youth who are driving change in governance, entrepreneurship, social development, creative industries, agriculture, technology, advocacy, and other critical sectors shaping Africa’s future.

The 2026 edition promises to be one of the most impactful yet, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, civil society actors, investors, and youth champions from across Africa and the diaspora.

The awards aim not only to celebrate excellence but also to amplify African youth voices, inspire self-reliance, and promote visionary leadership.

According to the Chief Event Coordinator Ms. Akosua Amankwaa, nominations are open to individuals, organisations, institutions, and the general public to nominate deserving young leaders who have demonstrated measurable impact, innovation, and commitment to community and continental development.

“This is about rewriting the African leadership narrative by placing young people at the centre of solutions, not sidelines,” the organisers stated. “Africa’s future is being built now, and it is being built by bold, visionary youth.” she stated.

Nominees will undergo a transparent review and selection process, with winners to be unveiled at a grand awards ceremony in Ghana, alongside strategic dialogues, networking sessions, and an African Market experience showcasing youth-led enterprises.

*Eligibility*

Open to young Africans making significant contributions in their fields

Nominees may be self-nominated or nominated by third parties

Both grassroots and high-impact continental initiatives are encouraged.

*How to Nominate:*

Interested persons can submit nominations or make enquiries via:

Phone: +233 (0) 532 457 157

Website: www.kensviccommunications.com

Email: [email protected]

Or *Kindly click on the link below to file for Nomination:*

https://forms.gle/TgPi8xc3xjap7z9RA

As nominations open, stakeholders across Africa are encouraged to participate in identifying and celebrating the next generation of African leaders shaping the continent’s destiny.

Africa Youth Leaders Awards 2026

Africa Rising Through Youth Leadership, Recognition, and Excellence.