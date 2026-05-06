Nollywood’s Sarah Martins Weighs In on Male Abuse After Kenyan Video

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has sparked online debate after speaking out on what she described as widely overlooked emotional abuse inflicted on men in relationships, using a viral video of a Kenyan woman destroying a man’s home in the United States as a reference point.

The video in question features Ann Kioko, a Kenyan woman who was filmed damaging property inside a home belonging to a man who had hosted her in the US. The footage circulated widely on social media and drew sharp public reactions, with many criticising Kioko’s conduct.

Reacting to the clip, Martins questioned why such behaviour is rarely categorised as abuse, arguing that if the man at the centre of the incident were to speak out, public sympathy would still find a way to turn against him. She contended that many men suffer emotional abuse in silence while trying to preserve their marriages, and suggested that if some of them shared their experiences openly, the extent of what they endure would come as a shock.

The actress went further, claiming that a significant number of crises within modern marriages are driven by women, while making clear she was not seeking validation or external approval in making the statement.

In what appeared to be a moment of candid self-reflection, Martins also acknowledged her own temperament, saying she can wake up in certain moods feeling aggressive, and suggesting that some women share similar emotional tendencies without fully recognising the impact of their behaviour on their partners.

Her comments drew a wide range of responses online, with some commending her for raising the issue of male emotional abuse and others pushing back on her characterisation of women as primary contributors to marital breakdown.

The Kenyan woman at the centre of the original video has since spoken publicly, alleging that she was a victim of abuse herself, a claim her host has disputed.