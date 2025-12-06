Nollywood Icon Antar Laniyan Reveals Military Career Dream Before Acting

Veteran Nollywood actor Antar Laniyan has disclosed that becoming an actor was never part of his original life plan, revealing he initially aspired to join the military.

The filmmaker shared this revelation during a recent appearance on the Behind The Fame podcast, where he opened up about his three distinct personality sides and the unexpected journey that led him to the entertainment industry. Laniyan grew up in an army barracks environment and admired military discipline and orderliness, which shaped his early career ambitions.

Laniyan described himself as existing in three versions. He explained that one side is the disciplinarian who maintains iron fisted control on set, another is the friendly figure who greets everyone, and the third is simply a father at home. He noted that people often confuse these different aspects of his character, mistaking one version for another.

The actor’s military ambitions began shifting during his secondary school years when he repeatedly represented his school in drama competitions. His performance in these competitions caught the attention of his principal, Chief M.O. Alake, who saw a different future for the young student. According to MyNewsGH, the principal challenged Laniyan’s military aspirations by telling him he saw an artist rather than a soldier.

Laniyan recalled initially dismissing his principal’s suggestion but admitted the words continued to resonate with him. That conversation proved pivotal, ultimately redirecting his path from the military to the performing arts. He eventually studied theatre arts at the University of Ibadan, where he encountered like minded individuals and began his professional journey.

The veteran actor began his professional career in 1981 with the Kakaki Art Squad. His first major role was portraying a major general in a film titled Everybody Wants to Know, ironically fulfilling his military dreams through acting. He went on to feature in numerous Nigerian films including the acclaimed Sango, which was scripted by Wale Ogunyemi and produced by Obafemi Lasode.

Laniyan also made significant contributions behind the camera. He directed the first episode of Super Story, the award winning Nigerian soap opera produced by Wale Adenuga in 2000. His directorial portfolio expanded to include other popular productions such as Oh Father Oh Daughter and This Life, both from the Wale Adenuga Production stable.

In the same podcast appearance, Laniyan shared another remarkable story about the origin of his unique name. He revealed that his mother carried him for 18 months, significantly longer than a typical pregnancy. The prolonged gestation caused concern among relatives who suspected spiritual rather than medical complications.

His mother was advised to consume a creature known in Yoruba as Anta, a lizard like animal believed to induce labor and resolve spiritual obstacles. After eating the specially prepared dish, Laniyan was born within an hour. His mother chose to incorporate the name of this creature into his own, creating a lasting reminder of the sacrifices mothers make.

The actor explained that the original name Anta underwent a slight modification during his primary school years. When classmates teased him about the name, he added the letter R, transforming it to Antar, the name by which he is widely recognized today. He emphasized that only his immediate family knows the true pronunciation and full meaning behind the name.

Laniyan expressed deep gratitude to his late mother for her resilience and the extraordinary circumstances of his birth. He frequently shares this story to highlight the importance of mothers and the often unknown struggles they endure during childbirth. The tale has resonated widely with audiences, sparking conversations about cultural beliefs, maternal sacrifice, and traditional practices.

Born in Osogbo, Osun State, Laniyan attended Baptist Secondary School in Lagos State before pursuing his theatre arts degree. His career spans over four decades, during which he has established himself as one of Nigeria’s most respected actors, directors, and producers. The discipline he admired in the military has become a hallmark of his work ethic on film sets, where he maintains strict professional standards.