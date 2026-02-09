Nollywood Actress Faithia Balogun Announces Mother’s Death After Birthday Party

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Faithia Balogun has announced the death of her mother, revealing that family members kept the news from her so she could enjoy her 55th birthday celebration on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The actress disclosed on Monday, February 9, 2026, through her Instagram account that her mother passed away on Saturday, February 7, the day before her birthday party held in Lagos. Balogun stated she learned about the death only after the celebration concluded.

The actress, also known as Faithia Williams, turned 55 on Thursday, February 5, but scheduled her birthday party for Sunday. The event attracted several Nollywood personalities including Funke Akindele, singer Pasuma, Kazim Adeoti, Wumi Ajiboye, Regina Chukwu, Fausat Balogun, Shaffy Bello, and MC Oluomo.

Balogun indicated the Williams family has decided to maintain privacy regarding arrangements while they navigate the loss. She requested prayers and support from colleagues and followers during the mourning period. The family plans to announce burial details at a later date.

The actress was previously married to veteran Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun, with whom she has two children. The former couple lost their daughter Zeenat Balogun in October 2024. Faithia also has a son from an earlier relationship.

Faithia Balogun began her acting career in 1999 and has appeared in numerous Yoruba language films. She established herself as both an actress and producer, creating several successful productions throughout her career spanning over two decades.

The actress converted to Islam during her marriage to Saheed Balogun and adopted the name Faithia. She has maintained an active presence in the Nigerian film industry despite personal challenges including the earlier loss of her daughter.

Nigerian entertainment industry figures have expressed condolences following the announcement. The actress maintains significant social media presence with millions of followers across various platforms where she regularly shares updates about her professional and personal life.

Nollywood continues to experience both celebrations and losses within its community. The industry has witnessed several prominent figures dealing with bereavements while maintaining their professional commitments and public engagements.

The Williams family has not released additional information about the deceased or specific circumstances surrounding her death. Family members and close associates are expected to provide further details regarding memorial arrangements once finalized.