Nollywood Actress Doris Ogala Issues Legal Notice Against Pastor Chris Okafor

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala issued a pre-action notice on December 16, 2025, against Grace Nation Ministry founder Chris Okafor, alleging breach of marriage promise and demanding ₦1 billion in damages. The legal notice follows circulation of videos showing Okafor’s engagement and wedding ceremonies that surfaced online last weekend and again on Wednesday.

Ogala claims she maintained a relationship with the cleric since 2017 and left her previous marriage at his insistence. Her lawyers allege Okafor initiated a pastoral relationship during difficulties in her former marriage and made clear promises to marry her.

The actress alleges the relationship caused emotional and psychological distress including suicidal thoughts. Additional accusations in the legal notice include harassment, financial exploitation and unauthorized disclosure of explicit images.

According to the legal document, Ogala entrusted Okafor with ₦45 million and used personal funds to support him and associates in securing a contract without full reimbursement. Her legal counsel argues the public repudiation of the alleged marriage promise caused reputational and psychological harm.

The pre-action notice demands ₦1 billion in damages and provides Okafor 21 days to respond before legal proceedings commence. The letter dated December 16 outlines multiple allegations spanning financial claims, emotional distress and breach of promise.

Videos circulating on social media platforms showed Okafor participating in engagement and wedding ceremonies. The footage prompted Ogala’s legal team to formalize allegations that had reportedly been under consideration for several months.

Grace Nation Ministry, founded and led by Okafor, operates in Nigeria with a substantial congregation. The cleric maintains a public profile through religious programming and social media presence, making the allegations particularly sensitive for his ministry operations.

Breach of promise claims in Nigeria typically require plaintiffs to demonstrate clear evidence of marriage commitments and resulting damages. Legal experts note such cases often involve complex questions of evidence and credibility assessment by courts.

The financial allegations include claims of money entrusted for safekeeping and funds used for business purposes. Ogala’s lawyers assert that contractual or fiduciary relationships existed beyond any personal connection between the parties.

Emotional distress claims form a significant portion of the legal notice. The actress alleges the relationship and its termination caused severe psychological impacts requiring professional intervention and ongoing treatment.

Image disclosure allegations suggest potential violations of privacy laws. Nigerian legislation addresses unauthorized distribution of intimate materials, though enforcement varies and successful prosecutions remain relatively uncommon in civil contexts.

The 21 day response period represents standard practice in pre-action notices under Nigerian legal procedures. Failure to respond typically leads to formal court proceedings, though parties may negotiate settlements during this window.

Public reaction to the allegations reflects divided opinions on social media platforms. Some users express support for Ogala’s decision to pursue legal remedies, while others question the timing and validity of claims made years after the alleged relationship began.

Religious leaders facing public allegations often experience impacts on their ministries and congregations. The outcome of this case may influence how similar situations involving clergy and congregants are addressed in Nigerian religious communities.

Neither Okafor nor representatives of Grace Nation Ministry had issued public statements regarding the allegations as of Thursday afternoon. Legal experts anticipate formal responses will emerge within the 21 day period specified in the notice.