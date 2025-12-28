Nollywood Actress Allwell Ademola Dies at Forty Three

Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola has died at the age of 43, sending shockwaves through Nigeria’s film industry on Saturday, December 27.

The actress had posted a video on her Instagram page less than 24 hours before her death, in which she sang a prayer song about surviving the year. In the clip, Ademola was heard singing lyrics that included the words, “In the name of Jesus, I will see the end of this year; this year will not see my end.”

The timing of the post has drawn emotional reactions from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, many of whom have expressed disbelief at the sudden loss. Details surrounding the circumstances of her death have not been publicly disclosed at the time of this report.

Ademola was known for her work in Nollywood productions, though specific information about her most prominent roles was not immediately available. The Nigerian film industry has experienced several losses in recent years, with actors and crew members passing away unexpectedly.

Colleagues and fans have begun sharing tributes on social media platforms, mourning the actress and reflecting on her contributions to Nigerian cinema. Many have cited the poignant nature of her final Instagram post as particularly heartbreaking given the outcome.

The actress’s family has not released an official statement regarding her passing, and funeral arrangements have not been announced. Her Instagram page remains active, with the final video post still visible to viewers.

The Nollywood community continues to grapple with the loss, as tributes and condolence messages pour in from across the entertainment sector. Further details about memorial services are expected to be shared by her family in the coming days.