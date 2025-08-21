Nokia Reveals Transparent Smartphone with High-End Camera and Battery

Nokia has unveiled a visually striking new smartphone featuring a transparent design that reveals its internal components.

The innovative device, launched in India, combines this futuristic aesthetic with several high-performance specifications aimed at demanding users.

The phone’s most prominent feature is its 300-megapixel main camera, designed to capture extremely high-resolution images. It also includes a substantial 7000mAh battery supported by 150-watt fast charging technology, addressing common concerns about battery life and recharge times.

Performance elements include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, dedicated graphics processing, and liquid cooling technology to maintain optimal temperatures during intensive use. These components target users who prioritize gaming and multitasking capabilities.

The transparent exterior, available in both black and silver transparent options, provides a visual distinction in a market where most devices feature solid color designs.

Priced at approximately ₹109,999, the device will be available through Nokia’s official channels and major retailers. Initial launch promotions include banking discounts and trade-in offers.

This release represents Nokia’s attempt to differentiate itself in the competitive smartphone market through both visual innovation and technical performance.