Nobel Laureate Soyinka Declines to Assess Tinubu’s Government

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka says he will not yet publicly evaluate President Bola Tinubu’s administration, citing media distortion of his views.

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has stated he is not yet ready to publicly assess President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The renowned writer explained that his comments on national issues are persistently twisted, leading him to withhold his evaluation.

“I have been asked that question by several people,” Soyinka said in a Yoruba-language interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). “I don’t want to answer because it seems as if there’s nothing one says that won’t be twisted, and I’m tired of that. So, I want to take my time. When it’s time, I will write my view on that.”

Despite his history of critiquing successive Nigerian governments, Soyinka has offered no formal review of Tinubu’s presidency more than two years after its inception.

The literary icon also addressed the recent revocation of his United States (US) visa, firmly stating he has no intention of reapplying. He revealed that the US Consulate in Lagos asked him to submit his passport for official cancellation, a request he refused.

“They are jokers,” Soyinka remarked. “I should take my passport to those who revoked my visa? I told them they should come to my house and stamp it themselves. I cannot say I’ll be applying again or sitting down to fill out any form.”

He added that if US authorities wished to restore the visa, “they should bring it to my house and before you come to my house, you will need a visa to enter.” The US Mission had previously stated that visa issuance is a privilege that can be withdrawn at its discretion.