Nobel Institute Clarifies Peace Prize Cannot Be Transferred

The Norwegian Nobel Institute has formally stated that Nobel Peace Prizes cannot be transferred, shared, or revoked, responding to suggestions by Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado that she might give her 2025 award to United States President Donald Trump.

The institute issued its clarification Friday after Machado floated the idea during a Fox News interview earlier in the week. The organization emphasized that once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others, and that the decision is final and stands for all time.

During the interview with host Sean Hannity, Machado was asked whether she had offered to give the prize to Trump. She responded that it hadn’t happened yet but indicated the Venezuelan people wanted to give it to him and share it with him. The conversation took place following the January 3 capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by US forces in a military operation in Caracas.

Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in October for her work promoting democratic rights in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee described her as one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times and praised her tireless work in promoting democracy.

Trump responded to Machado’s comments by saying it would be a great honor to accept the prize and that he expected to meet with her in Washington this week. The president has repeatedly expressed interest in winning the Nobel Peace Prize and previously criticized the committee’s decision making process.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured during Operation Absolute Resolve, which began around 2:00 a.m. local time when explosions were observed in Caracas. The pair were flown to New York City to face federal charges related to narcoterrorism and drug trafficking. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following Maduro’s removal, Delcy Rodríguez, who had served as vice president since 2018, was sworn in as acting president. Trump has indicated he plans to work with Rodríguez, describing her as gracious and willing to cooperate with US plans for Venezuela.

However, Trump has also stated that Machado does not have sufficient support or respect within Venezuela to lead the country. Machado, a former National Assembly member, was barred from running in Venezuela’s 2024 general election by authorities aligned with Maduro. She backed a stand in candidate who was widely considered to have won the vote, although Maduro claimed victory.

Machado briefly appeared in public in December to accept the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. She had been in hiding since January 9, 2025, when she was briefly detained after joining an anti government protest in Venezuela’s capital. She has stated she intends to return to Venezuela as soon as possible.

The Nobel Committee’s statutes permit no appeals and prohibit committees from commenting on laureates’ actions or statements after receiving awards. The institute’s Friday statement came amid numerous requests for clarification regarding the permanence of Nobel Peace Prize laureate status.

Trump has said the United States will run Venezuela for an unspecified period and has focused attention on US oil companies gaining access to the country’s petroleum reserves. The administration has signaled it will pressure the Venezuelan government to align with American priorities while working with Rodríguez during the transition period.