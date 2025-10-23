No tensions between NLA and KGL over data request – Former NLA PRO

Letters exchanged between the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and KGL Technology Limited (KGL) are standard administrative practice, according to the former NLA Public Relations Manager, Razak Kojo Opoku.

In a statement issued on Wednesday October 22, Opoku said the NLA had requested sales and revenue data for 2025 from KGL, and KGL responded that it would submit fully audited data.

He challenged claims by Fourth Estate and journalist Sulemana Briamah that a “deal” between NLA and KGL existed or that there was a leak from KGL.

“When did the exchange of letters between two companies on agreed schedule become a crime?” Opoku asked.

He explained that NLA’s letter—dated 7 October 2025 and officially received by KGL on 13 October 2025—requested records for the period 1 January to 30 September 2025

KGL asked for an extension to 31 October 2025 “to enable us to accurately collate, verify, and present the information requested … This extensive exercise is essential to ensure the integrity, accuracy, and completeness of the data.”

Opoku emphasised that KGL had never refused to submit data to the NLA or the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and that the headline claiming “KGL pushes back” was misleading.

He accused Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa of conducting a “fishing expedition” without understanding lottery operations or data‑sharing requirements under the National Lottery Act 722 passed in 2006.

Opoku also questioned why the data access was being framed as controversial when the GRA already gains access to similar KGL data for tax purposes. He described the oversight processes as “super transparent” and called on Ghanaians to focus on value for money and proper accountability rather than “jandam journalism” undermining local firms.

He closed by urging the public to demand disclosure of how much the NLA received from KGL and other operators between 1 January and 30 September 2025.