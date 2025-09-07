No Substantive Chief At Sowutuom- Abola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family Declares

Elders and principal kingmakers of the Abola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family, the custodians of Sowutuom lands in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have broken silence by warning person parading himself as the Chief of Sowutuom to stop that habit.

In a press statement dated Friday September 5, 2025 signed by the Head of Abola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family, Mr Daniel A.L Lamptey and copied to this news outlet, the elders stated categorically that as owners of Sowutuom lands, it has not installed or permitted to be installed, a chief in the Sowutuom township and anyone who holds or calls himself as such doesn’t have the lawfully authority,” the statement clarified.

The statement maintained that the Abola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family as the lawful owners of Sowutuom lands from time immaterial, installed regents( catecaters) and in recent years, chiefs to oversee portions of their lands; notably amongst is the current chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho, Nii Ayitey Tackie I, using the judgement from the High Court to back its ownership claims of the lands from the aforementioned communities in Accra.

The statement further clarified that Apola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family of Ga Mashie in Accra is the lawful and custodian owners of all Sowutuom lands including Chantan, Israel, Kwashiebu, Lomnava, olebu , Omanjor, part of South of Ofankor, parts of Tantra Hill, Race Course and tabora Alhaji.

“The Abola Piam Tunma Dynasty Family wishes to bring the the attention of the general public that it’s ownership of Sowutuom lands is confirmed in decisions from the High Court( Lands Division) in Accra and affirmed by the Court of Appeal in suit No: TRLD/45/10 (High Court) H1/141)2007(Court of Appeal), entitled Seth Ankrah and Joseph yaya Addy verses Kingsford Adjarbeng, Michael Agbewalifo, Kwashie Ahiaku and Sempe Stool,” the statement noted.

The elders Abola Piam Tuunmaa We, one of the royal families in the Ga State clarified that the Sowutuom lands were under the Apola Piam Tunma Traditional Area and that the Sowutuom hasn’t fallen within the Sempe Traditional Area.

On Omanjor Fata Shooting

The statement noted that the family forcefully condemns the clash that claimed the lives of three individuals and four others sustained critical injuries when the elders and people of Omanjor were celebrating this year’s Homowo festival ceremony on Saturday August 30,2025.

“We therefore call on the Ghana Police Service and other relevant authorities to ensure that peace is maintained and the preparation of the heinous or wicked act are dealt with accordingly,: the statement stresed.