No Strikes from NLA against KGL: Fourth Estate’s Fishing Expedition on NLA-KGL is Seriously Laughable

As part of NLA’s administrative procedures, the Authority wrote to KGL requesting for Data on Sales and Revenue for 2025. KGL also replied, indicating its willingness to submit the Data on Sales and Revenue fully audited by Internal and External Auditors for the year 2025.

Suddenly, Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah are linking their recent brouhaha on “NLA-KGL deal” to the decision by NLA to request for data from KGL.

It is Never true that, Fourth Estate has a credible source at KGL Technology Limited leaking letters to them.

The leadership of KGL Technology Limited knows exactly where Fourth Estate is getting its wrong information from. Their sources are within the National Lottery Authority (NLA), in clear breach of trust, confidentiality, and the Right to Information Act, 2019(Act 989) specifically Sections 10, 11, and 16.

KGL is very much aware that, Fourth Estate’s sources at NLA pressured them to alter their story to deceive the general public that, the insider is at KGL.

Fourth Estate should take note that, their sources at NLA were exposed over the weekend to the leadership of KGL Technology Limited and National Lottery Authority (NLA).

Meanwhile, NLA writing to KGL, Lots Services Ghana Limited, Simnet Ghana Limited, and other collaborators regarding data on sales and revenue is a norm.

NLA Letter to KGL Dated 7th October 2025

“Pursuant to Clauses 12.0 and 17.0, NLA wrote a letter to KGL requesting for access to Records, pre and post draw data, revenue, wins, prize, and prize payments for the period 1st January 2025 to 30th September 2025, and KGL was asked to submit such records on Friday, 10th October 2025 for the purpose of reviewing the operations of KGL for the coming year 2026. ”

NLA’s letter was written on 7th October 2025 but leadership of KGL received the letter officially on 13th October 2025.

I would like to respectfully ask Ghanaians this simple question, were there any elements of breaches or allegations of corruption contained in the letter by NLA addressed to KGL?

For the Director-General of NLA not to even asked for the records of 2019-2024 should tell Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah that, KGL has been a very responsible company, led by responsible leadership who have fully ensured the compliance with the Reconciliation processes at NLA from 2019-2024.

KGL’s Response Letter to NLA Dated 17th October 2025

Below is the response of KGL to NLA:

“In light of the scope and volume of data requested by NLA, we respectfully request an extension of time to enable us to accurately collate, verify, and present the information requested for the period 1st January 2025 to 30th September 2025 by 31st October 2025. This extensive exercise is essential to ensure the integrity, accuracy, and completeness of the data to be submitted to the NLA. We look forward to a favourable consideration of our request and extend our thanks in anticipation. We also wish to assure the NLA that the necessary effort and speed is being applied to finalise and submit the requested information as soon as practicable. ”

KGL through Mr. Alex Dadey never asked NLA to defer its request to 2026. Fourth Estate Lied once again.

I would like to ask Ghanaians this simple question as well, “Is asking for Extension of a deadline from 10th October 2025 to 31st October 2025, the same month and year be described as “KGL pushes Back”? Certainly not.

But this is the gospel according to the Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah. We need to be serious in this Country.

KGL requesting for an extension to 31st October 2025 is in order considering the fact that KGL only received the letter from NLA on 13th October 2025 though the letter was dated 7th October 2025.

Again, the management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) fully agreed to the 31st October 2025 submission deadline by KGL because KGL too has to do Reconciliation with MTN, Telecel and AirtelTigo, as well as ensure the submission of Data to NLA which is fully audited and validated both internally and eternally.

However, the facts and records show that, KGL has NEVER failed to submit its DATA to NLA and GRA for reconciliation purposes whenever such requests are made by both entities.

Strictly speaking, KGL has always submitted its Sales and Revenue Data (both properly audited by Internal and External Auditors) to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). So, where from the headline that, “NLA strikes! Demands critical data on sales and revenue from KGL but KGL pushes Back”?

With the greatest of respect, Fourth Estate and Media Foundation for West Africa are just on a Fishing Expedition regarding the NLA-KGL deal. They seem to lack understanding of lottery operations, sales and revenue sharing formula. The team at Fourth Estate and Media Foundation for West Africa also lack accurate data, and authentic information on the working relationship between NLA, KGL, Technical Service Providers, and Collaborators.

NLA periodically demanding Data on Sales and Revenue before and after Lotto Draws are NOT new to companies working in the lottery industry, as well as those having partnership with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) since the enactment of Act 722 in 2006.

This has absolutely nothing to do with the work by Fourth Estate and Media Foundation for West Africa on the NLA-KGL deal.

The exchange of letters between NLA, KGL, Technical Service Providers(TSP), and Collaborators are normal routine practices and administrative procedures at the National Lottery Authority (NLA); nothing more, nothing less.

When did the exchange of letters between two companies on agreed schedule become a crime?

If Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) can get access to the Data of KGL so that the company pays the right taxes to the State, how on earth would NLA struggle to get that same data?

We all want value for money and proper accountability, but the way and manner that Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah are going about this issue clearly lack professionalism and ethical considerations.

Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah are trying to save face by force after woefully failing to establish “corruption or corrupt-related offence against NLA-KGL deal”.

There is absolutely nothing that KGL can hide from the NLA, GRA, Bank of Ghana, NCA, and the Mobile Telecommunications Companies. The processes are super transparent to all stakeholders working with KGL.

Helping indigenous companies to survive and pay right taxes to the State is the best way to go, not hiding behind jandam journalism to rather undermine indigenous companies doing well in the Country.

Is Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah not interested in knowing the amount of money that NLA has received from KGL for the period 1st January 2025 to 30th September 2025 in the name of public accountability and value for Money?

Ghanaians also need to know the amount of money NLA has been able to receive for the period of 1st January 2025 to 30th September 2025 from:

1. Onassis Lotto

2. Licensed Private Lotto Operators and Agents

3. Technical Service Providers

4. Lotto Marketing Companies operating in the Kiosks

5. Licensed Collaborators

Issued by: Razak Kojo Opoku

Former PR Manager of NLA