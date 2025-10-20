No Snub: Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s Gesture to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Was a Mark of Deep Respect, Not Disrespect

Reports suggesting that Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, snubbed Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) during the 40-day observation ceremony of his father are completely misleading and false.

The video from the event, which has been widely circulated on social media, has been grossly misinterpreted by individuals eager to create unnecessary controversy.

In the footage, Kwadwo Safo Jnr is clearly seen bowing his head in reverence when Apostle Amoako Attah approached; a gesture that is universally recognised in Ghanaian and Christian culture as one of deep respect and humility toward a senior man of God.

It is therefore inaccurate and unfair for anyone to suggest that the young man’s decision not to extend a handshake was a sign of disrespect.

Bowing to a revered minister of the gospel is, in fact, a higher expression of honour than a casual handshake.

Those peddling claims of a supposed “snub” have chosen to ignore the context and solemnity of the occasion, which was held to honour the memory of the late Apostle Safo, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The event brought together dignitaries, church members, and public figures in an atmosphere of peace, unity, and reverence.

Observers who were present at the University of Ghana Sports Complex confirmed that Apostle Amoako Attah was warmly received and respectfully acknowledged by all present, including members of the Safo family.

Such attempts to twist a simple moment of cultural and spiritual respect into a sensational narrative are not only baseless but also disrespectful to the legacy of the late Apostle Safo and the sanctity of the occasion.

The video speaks for itself — what the public witnessed was not a snub, but a sincere act of honour. Those who claim otherwise are simply being disingenuous.