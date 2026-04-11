No Salary Cuts Under My Leadership – NLA Director-General Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Salam

The management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has firmly denied allegations that its Director-General, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Salam, has reduced staff salaries since assuming office.

In a press statement issued on Friday, April 10, the Authority described the claims as “false, misleading, and damaging,” insisting that no such salary reductions have taken place.

“At no point since his assumption of office has the Director-General reduced staff salaries by 13% or any other percentage,” the statement emphasized.

According to management, the claims stem from a misunderstanding of a salary adjustment process that actually resulted in improved staff compensation. The Authority clarified that what has been interpreted as a reduction is, in reality, “an approved increase achieved through negotiation in a transparent, collaborative process verifiable by all parties involved.”

The NLA urged the public to disregard the reports, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and staff welfare while maintaining confidence in its leadership.