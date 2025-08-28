No Payment for Placement: Education Ministry Unveils Fully Automated, Merit-Based System for 2025 BECE Placements

In a major announcement today, the Ministry of Education has laid out a clear, transparent, and strictly merit-based pathway for placing the over 600,000 successful 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates into senior high schools and technical institutions.

The update was delivered by Professor Ernest Kofi Davies, the Director-General of the Ministry, during a press conference held at the Ministry’s headquarters on Wednesday. Professor Davies addressed the gathering on behalf of the Minister of Education, assuring parents and guardians of a fair and seamless process.

“The Ministry assures all candidates and their families that the 2025 placement process will be fair, transparent, and strictly merit-based,” stated Professor Davies. “Our system is designed to ensure every student has the opportunity to pursue their educational goals without discrimination.”

How the Merit-Based System Works

The Ministry confirmed that a candidate’s

placement will be determined solely by their academic performance. The final aggregate score will be calculated from six subjects: the four core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science, and Social Studies) plus the two best elective subjects. In cases where students have identical aggregate scores, the system will use raw scores for a final ranking to break the tie.

A Stern Warning Against Fraud

A significant portion of the address was dedicated to warning the public against fraudsters. Professor Davies emphasized that absolutely no payment is required for school placement through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

“The public is urged to be vigilant and report any individuals—claiming to be

Ministry officials, GES, TVET, CSSPS, or FSHS staff—who attempt to extort money for placement,” he warned. All such fraudulent activities should be reported immediately to the security agencies.

Critical Timeline for Candidates

To ensure accuracy and prevent errors, the Ministry has launched a mandatory Choice Confirmation Window from August 27 to September 1, 2025. During this period, all candidates must log in to the official CSSPS portal to verify their selected schools and correct any mistakes in their gender, school, or program choices.

The full roadmap for the placement exercise is as follows:

· August 23, 2025: BECE Results released.

· August 27 – September 1, 2025:

Confirmation of school choices.

· September 15, 2025: Placement results published online.

· September 16, 2025: Call centers and resolution centers activated.

· October 18-20, 2025: First-year student reopening.

An explainer video will be made available on the CSSPS website (www.cssps.gov.gh) to guide students and guardians through the confirmation process.

The Ministry has declared its readiness for the exercise and is calling for calm from the public, promising a smooth and successful transition for all successful BECE candidates.

For further information, contact: The Public Affairs Unit,Ministry of Education

By Kingsley Asiedu