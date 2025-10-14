No Pay-for-SHS Placement’: Dr. Belinda Glover Champions Bold Initiative

The Deputy National Coordinator of the Free Senior High School (FSHS), Dr. Belinda Glover, has refuted claims that officials are cashing-in on parents for school placements.

She acknowledged the situation could allow unscrupulous individuals to take advantage, but stated she was not aware of any verified reports.

“I am not aware of any such developments however, if I get such reports, I promise you such individual(s) will be handed over to the police,” Dr. Glover indicated.

She was speaking to Ghanaian RADAR at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall in Accra yesterday.

The Coordinator emphasised the proactiveness of officials in resolving placement challenges to allow learners to prepare.

“We have done a lot of changes for many people,” she said.

She expressed disappointment that some parents are unable to log into the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal to confirm the changes.

Dr. Glover explained the process: “When you log into the CSSPS portal, a screen will pop up where you type in your index number and date of birth. On the opened page, you’ll hit on placements. You’re required to confirm your enrolment and print it. Just follow the process.”

She indicated schools could be changed for students on health grounds.

A medical report would be needed to change a boarding selection to a day school, for instance.

The Coordinator re-emphasised that the entire process is free of charge, stressing that officials work daily with the urgency of the need in mind.

Story By: Prosper Kwaku Selassy Agbitor