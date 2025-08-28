‘No Lessons Learnt’ – Razak Kojo Opoku Slams Bawumia’s Futile Campaign Tactics

The Founding President of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has taken a swipe at what he describes as “cheap sloganeering” within the political space, particularly targeted at supporters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Opoku mocked the “Win With Bawumia” slogan, which some sympathisers of the Vice President have been promoting, adding that it has been reduced to the chant: “Aka 9 pɛ.”

He argued that political history does not support the over-simplified slogan, pointing to examples from past elections where narrow margins were not enough to secure victory for presidential candidates.

“Let’s educate them,” he wrote, before highlighting instances:

• In 2004, the late President John Evans Atta Mills needed 7% to defeat John Agyekum Kufuor but still lost.

• In 2012, Nana Akufo-Addo needed just 0.24% to beat John Mahama but lost.

• In 2020, John Mahama needed 6% to unseat Akufo-Addo but was unsuccessful.

• In 2024, he argued, Dr. Bawumia only had to maintain President Akufo-Addo’s 51.3% performance from the 2020 elections but “abysmally lost to John Mahama.”

Dr. Opoku concluded his post with the assertion that “#TRUTH over LIES” should guide political discourse rather than empty slogans.