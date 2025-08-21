Asante Kingdom Suspends Funerals to Honor Late Queen Mother

The Ashanti Kingdom will observe a period of exclusive mourning for its late Queen Mother, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, with a temporary ban on all other funeral activities.

King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has directed that no funerals take place throughout Asanteman from September 1st until the conclusion of the royal burial rites in mid-September.

This decision allows the kingdom to focus entirely on honoring the Asantehemaa, whose passing marks a significant moment in Ashanti history. The royal burial ceremonies are scheduled to take place between September 14 and 18, expected to draw dignitaries and mourners from across Ghana and beyond.

The palace has already established guidelines for the mourning period, requesting modest attire and prohibiting high heels, long artificial nails, and what they term “indecent clothing.” These measures reflect the solemnity and traditional nature of the proceedings.

Security around Manhyia Palace will remain tight throughout the ceremonies, which will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti people. The temporary funeral suspension demonstrates the deep respect and importance accorded to the late Queen Mother’s memory within the kingdom.