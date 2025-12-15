“No Celebration Is Worth a Life” Nii Odaifio Welentsi III Warns Against Drink Driving

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten…..

As the world prepares to mark Christmas and usher in a new year, Nii Odaifio Welentsi III, Nungua Mantse and the highest traditional authority over the Nungua Traditional Area, has delivered a message of faith, responsibility, and unity, urging citizens to celebrate with care and compassion while keeping Jesus Christ at the centre of the season.

Speaking in an exclusive with Nii Okpoti Odamtten, wide ranging interview, the revered traditional ruler reflected on leadership, public safety, and the enduring values that bind families and communities together especially during moments of celebration.

“Christmas is not only about festivity; it is about reflection,” Nii Odaifio Welentsi III said. “Let us celebrate life responsibly, protect one another, and allow the teachings of Jesus Christ to guide our actions.”

With roads becoming busier and social gatherings increasing during the holidays, the Nungua Mantse issued a firm but compassionate call for personal responsibility particularly on the roads.

“I appeal to everyone: watch what you consume and never drink and drive,” he emphasized. “No celebration is worth a life. True joy comes when everyone returns home safely.”

The message, delivered with calm authority, resonated as both a moral appeal and a public safety reminder one grounded in care for families and the wider community.

For the Nungua Mantse, the festive season is inseparable from faith and service. He stressed that Christmas should inspire generosity, reconciliation, and humility.

“Let Jesus Christ be our ultimate focus this festive season,” he said. “When Christ is at the centre, love replaces conflict, and service replaces selfishness.”

He called on households to extend kindness to the vulnerable, support the elderly, and remember those facing hardship.

As custodian of the traditions and lands of Nungua, Nii Odaifio Welentsi III highlighted the importance of peace and unity in sustaining development.

“Our strength as a people lies in unity between families, institutions, and generations,” he noted. “When we are united, progress follows.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to working with traditional authorities, government agencies, religious leaders, and youth groups to promote harmony and social advancement within the traditional area.

Looking ahead to the new year, the Nungua Mantse offered a warm blessing to his staff, chiefs, elders, and all citizens, expressing hope for a prosperous and peaceful 2026.

“May the coming year bring good health, opportunities, and peace to every home,” he said. “Let us enter 2026 with gratitude, discipline, and faith in God.”

Measured, pastoral, and deeply rooted in tradition, the message from Nii Odaifio Welentsi III stands as a timely reminder that leadership during celebration is as important as leadership during crisis. His call to celebrate responsibly, live faithfully, and care for one another echoes far beyond Nungua, offering guidance for communities everywhere.