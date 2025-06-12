NNF Urges Ecosystem Restoration on World Environment Day 2025

On World Environment Day 2025, themed “Ecosystem Restoration – A Call to Action for Clean Air, Water, and Land,” the Nurture Nature Foundation (NNF) reinforced its commitment to reviving degraded ecosystems in Ghana and across Africa.

Marking the June 5 observance, NNF spotlighted pressing environmental threats and called for urgent collective measures to safeguard air, water, and land—declared fundamental human rights.

Ghana faces escalating environmental crises, including worsening air pollution from electronic waste burning and outdated vehicle emissions, releasing hazardous lead, mercury, and particulate matter. Water bodies suffer from illegal mining, plastic waste, and industrial discharge, while poor urban waste management clogs drains and worsens flooding. Rapid deforestation, driven by logging and land clearance, further threatens biodiversity and climate stability.

To counter these challenges, NNF outlined key demands: adopting cleaner e-waste disposal methods, enforcing anti-pollution laws, improving waste segregation policies, and reviving community clean-up initiatives. The foundation also stressed halting illegal logging and expanding reforestation programs with native species.

Collaboration remains central to NNF’s strategy, with partnerships including Fill the Gap Africa and Street Children Empowerment Foundation aligning efforts with UN Sustainable Development Goal 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

“The environment is not an inheritance from our ancestors—it is a loan from our children,” said NNF Executive Director Peter Asiedu, urging immediate action through tree planting, anti-litter campaigns, and policy advocacy. NNF’s rallying cry emphasizes that cross-sector unity is vital to securing a sustainable future.