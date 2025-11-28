NMC Orders ModernGhana and Class FM to Apologize

The National Media Commission (NMC) has directed ModernGhana and Class FM to retract unverified publications and issue formal apologies to Adamus Resources Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Angela List. The ruling came after both media outlets admitted failing to verify stories before publication.

The complaint centered on publications about Ms. List that Adamus Resources described as misleading and damaging. On September 3, 2025, the NMC’s Complaints Settlement Committee convened a settlement meeting with all parties in attendance. The session proved constructive and cordial, according to the Commission’s statement released on November 27, 2025.

Representatives from ModernGhana acknowledged they never contacted the complainants to verify or cross check the stories before publishing them. They explained one story originated from the Ghana News Agency, which they considered a credible source. Class FM similarly admitted it failed to verify information and offered no justification for breaching journalistic standards.

Both respondents confirmed they removed the contested stories after intervention by a representative of the complainants. Adamus Resources emphasized the significant reputational harm caused by the publications, including concerns raised by their international partners. The company had prepared a rejoinder for media circulation but didn’t serve it directly on the respondents.

The Commission found that both outlets breached fundamental journalistic ethics by failing to verify information before publication. This violated Articles 4 and 5 of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Code of Ethics, 2017. Although the respondents removed initial stories when prompted, they continued publishing related content afterward.

The NMC noted that the complainants exercised their constitutional right to issue a rejoinder under Article 162(6) of the 1992 Constitution. However, because they didn’t serve the rejoinder directly on the respondents, the media outlets weren’t obligated to publish it.

The Commission’s ruling requires ModernGhana and Class FM to retract or remove all publications concerning the complainants that were issued without verification. Any retraction must receive the same prominence as the original publication. Both media outlets must also publish a formal apology to the complainants within seven days of the November 27 press release.

Executive Secretary George Sarpong signed the ruling. The Commission encouraged all parties to maintain the cordial atmosphere established during the settlement meeting, stressing that mutual respect and adherence to ethical standards remain essential to strengthening media practice and corporate engagement in Ghana.