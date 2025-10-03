NLA’s Golden Ticket: How a KGL Deal Generated Billions for Ghana

For millions of Ghanaians, the familiar trip to the lotto kiosk is no longer necessary. The dream of hitting the jackpot now lives in the palm of their hands, thanks to a digital revolution led by the partnership between the NLA and KGL.

This shift, however, is more than just convenience; it’s an economic powerhouse. The collaboration has become a “golden ticket” for national development, funneling hundreds of millions of cedis into state coffers. The GHS 157 million paid to NLA in 2024 directly supports public initiatives, while the GHS 87 million in taxes bolsters national infrastructure.

But the story is also one of empowerment.

For the player in a remote village: They can now play using the USSD code *959# without needing expensive internet data.

For the young professional: They can participate discreetly from their office, free from the social stigma of queuing at a kiosk.

For the economy: The GHS 2 billion in winnings has circulated back into the pockets of Ghanaians, stimulating local economies.

“KGL was a solution, not a liability,” the company stated, reflecting on its role in advancing the NLA’s digital cause. As the group looks to the future, its success promises a continued era of innovation, where technology serves not just to generate revenue, but to include every Ghanaian in the opportunity to dream big.