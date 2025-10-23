NLA Partners Medical Trust Fund for Hospital Equipment

Ghana’s National Lottery Authority (NLA) will collaborate with the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to supply essential medical equipment to regional and teaching hospitals, officials announced Wednesday, October 22.

The partnership addresses widespread equipment shortages affecting diagnostic and treatment capabilities across Ghana’s hospital system, including deficits in MRI and CT scan machines, dialysis units, and breast screening facilities.

Obuobia Darko Opoku, Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, revealed that a recent needs assessment covering six teaching hospitals and ten regional hospitals identified significant gaps requiring urgent intervention. “The Government alone cannot carry the burden,” she said, urging corporate institutions to share healthcare funding responsibilities through their social responsibility programs.

Darko Opoku emphasized the critical state of health facilities and called on the NLA to support specific hospital projects, highlighting potential long term impacts on care delivery.

NLA Director General Mohammed Abdul Salam committed the Authority to the collaboration during a courtesy call at NLA headquarters. He said healthcare funding should be treated as a shared responsibility and suggested adopting hospital projects one at a time to ensure completion.

Abdul Salam noted the partnership aligns with the national policy of directing lottery proceeds toward public welfare programs. Deputy Director General Eric Yeboah Wadie expressed readiness to support initiatives benefiting Ghanaian society.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund operates under the MahamaCares initiative launched by President John Dramani Mahama’s administration earlier this year. The Fund targets sustainable healthcare financing and improved access to medical care, particularly for non communicable diseases including diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

The NLA has previously supported healthcare facilities through donations of medical equipment, ward refurbishments, and assistance to psychiatric hospitals and leprosy treatment centers as part of its corporate social responsibility portfolio.

The two organizations will develop mechanisms for NLA contributions to specific hospital equipment projects through the Authority’s CSR framework.