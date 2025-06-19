Nkwanta South MCE Commits To Supporting Health Services

The Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Joseph Awal Antwi, has expressed a firm commitment of the Municipal Assembly and the government, for that matter, to provide unwavering support and prioritization of health services in the Municipality.

He emphasized that such initiatives are designed not only to ultimately benefit the residents of Nkwanta South but also the broader citizenry of the Oti region.

Hon. Joseph Antwi was speaking at a one-day comprehensive capacity-building workshop for Midwives and Community Health Nurses (CHNs) drawn from various health facilities across the Region.

The workshop was organized by the Oti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS). The initiative was aimed, among other things, at enhancing the competencies of the participants, focusing specifically on the crucial area of family planning data management.

The major objectives of the training program were multifaceted. It was to equip the Family Planning Service Providers with essential skills in accurate and timely data capturing techniques, which are vital for effective healthcare delivery. It was to deepen their understanding of data validation processes and their utilization for continuous service improvement.

The exercise was also to ensure that Family Planning data is complete and submitted punctually at both facility and district levels, reinforcing the importance of leveraging data for informed planning, meticulous supervision, and fostering accountability within the health services space.

The MCE noted that by investing in the professional development of healthcare providers through such capacity-building efforts, the assembly would foster a robust healthcare system capable of effectively and efficiently meeting the diverse needs of its people.

Hon. Antwi commended health workers in the Municipality and Region for their sacrifices and urged them not to rest on their laurels.