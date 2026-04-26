Nkawkaw Salvation Army Primary School Clinch 2026 MILO U-13 Champions League Title in Sekondi

Nkawkaw Salvation Army Primary School delivered a statement performance to emerge champions of the 2026 MILO Under-13 Champions League, capping a thrilling national finals held at the Essipon Stadium in Sekondi.

The competition, organised by Nestlé Ghana Ltd, once again demonstrated its growing impact on grassroots football in Ghana, drawing more than 5,000 young footballers to the national stage. With over 100,000 pupils engaged annually through district, zonal, and national phases, the tournament has evolved into a key pipeline for identifying and nurturing future football talents.

Salvation Army Primary School’s journey to the title was defined by discipline, precision, and attacking brilliance. They booked their place in the final with a resounding 4-0 victory over Wenchi Methodist Primary School in the semi-finals, setting the tone for what would become a dominant campaign.

In the final, the Nkawkaw-based side maintained their composure against Kwabenya Primary School from the Greater Accra Region, securing a 2-0 win with well-taken goals in each half. Their performance reflected tactical maturity and teamwork beyond their level, earning them national recognition.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, who serves as a brand ambassador for the tournament, engaged the young players through coaching clinics and mentorship sessions. He praised the technical ability and confidence displayed, noting that the competition continues to reveal promising prospects for Ghana’s football future, while emphasizing the need for sustained support structures.

Corporate Affairs Director of Nestlé Ghana, Debora Kwablah, reiterated the company’s long-standing commitment to youth development through sport, assuring that the tournament will continue to serve as a platform for talent discovery and holistic growth.

Operating under the theme “Education First, Football Always,” the competition maintained a strong emphasis on academic excellence alongside sporting achievement. Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah commended Nestlé Ghana for consistently investing in the next generation, stating that such initiatives are critical to strengthening the foundation of football in the country.

Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Salomé A. Avavedor encouraged participants to channel the same determination shown on the field into their studies, underscoring education as a vital pillar in shaping responsible and successful individuals.

Brand Manager for MILO, Myron Otoo highlighted the collaborative effort behind the competition, noting partnerships with the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and the Ghana Football Association. He explained that the initiative continues to blend sport with discipline, teamwork, and character building.

Amid the celebrations, the coach of Salvation Army Primary School made a passionate appeal for improved sporting infrastructure in Nkawkaw, calling for the construction of a standard stadium to support the development of young talents in the area.