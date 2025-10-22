Njerae dazzles in brand new music video for “COLORS” featuring Bensoul

Fresh off releasing her sophomore EP under Universal Music Group, Njerae returns with the scintillating visuals for her track “Colors” alongside Grammy-winning Kenyan virtuoso, Bensoul.

Directed by renowned Kenyan visual artist, Black Jurist under his production stable, Just District – the video is a vibrant, performative vignette of two Kenyan stars’ brooding vibes and excellence.

Featuring Kenyan brands such as Makasi, the video is also a homage to Nairobi’s circular fashion brands, such as ‘Makasi’ and ‘WhoIsCloset’ ,among others that have been featured glowingly in the stunning visuals.

“Colors is really about connection — the way two people can exist in completely different worlds but still meet in the middle through feeling. It’s warm, a bit flirty, and layered — just like love itself. Ben and I wanted to capture that push and pull between softness and intensity, the kind that feels alive but grounded. The energy is soulful and bright — it sounds like sunshine after rain.” Njerae

“The song came together so naturally. Ben and I had been wanting to create something that felt timeless yet fresh — so when the chords started flowing, the rest followed. It was one of those sessions where everything aligned — the melodies, the chemistry, the message,” Njerae shares.

Collaborating for the first time, the two musical architects also pull revered Kenyan producer Kobby Worldwide to curate a sonic masterpiece. Njerae , who has had a stellar year dropped her surprise EP on Wednesday, 15th October, tapping Bensoul for “Colors” as the lead single. Kobby is known for his ability to pair the right artists with his earworm-esque sounds that combine R&B and genres such as Afro Pop as monikered on “Colors”.

Following the stellar year both artists have had with Bensoul’s smash hit “Kautamu Flani” to being nominated at The South African Music Awards (SAMA’s) – to Njerae’s overzealous and continuous run of momentum, the record is the apex of Kenyan music of 2025. Njerae has had a lathered year of wins after joining Kenyan heavyweight Bien on his nationwide tour , ‘Alusa Continua Tour’, to playing her first overseas show in Bradford, England, during the Blankets & Wine UK Edition, to her EP ‘Four Letter Word’ crossing 3.7M streams accumulatively. She has been named an EQUAL Ambassador by Spotify, Africa Rising Class of Apple in 202,5 and selected by YouTube as one of their Foundry Rising Class of 2025.

ABOUT NJERAE:

Award-winning artist Njerae is a Kenyan born and raised singer, songwriter and producer. Her music identifies as Afro-Indie with a touch of RnB and soul. She has played at Folk Fusion, Jamhuri Jam Sessions, Gig Dynamics Open House and a number of her own curated events.

Njerae’s debut album ‘Unintentional’ has grossed over 10 million streams with hit song “Aki Sioni” amassing over 6 million streams and charming fans to interpret it as a girl’s handbook when going through a breakup. The album allowed her to be featured in a number of radio and TV shows.

Taking a more significant step toward modern RnB and contemporary Afro-pop sounds, Njerae has released two follow-up EP’s namely ‘Out With The Old’ and her latest effort ‘Four Letter Word’ – the latter being her first offering under her major record deal with Universal Music East Africa.

In 2024, Njerae signed her first major recording deal with UMG East Africa, and has become one of the most-streamed female artists in East Africa topping charts with singles such as “Aki Sioni” and numerous others.