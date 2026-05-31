NITA Bill Now Faces Parliamentary Scrutiny, Says Laryea

Technology consultant Derek Laryea says Parliament now offers the clearest path to shape the National Information Technology Authority (NITA) Bill, following Cabinet review and revisions by government.

He told stakeholders the latest version of the document remains under Cabinet review and cannot yet be fully disclosed, leaving lawmakers as the main avenue for further input.

“Our only opportunity now is Parliament,” he said.

Once the bill is formally laid before the House, the Select Committee on Communications will examine its provisions, Laryea explained. He expects industry actors to keep pressing for changes throughout that stage.

Earlier consultations between government and stakeholders resolved several concerns, including the removal of a proposed 1% charge on the gross revenue of ICT businesses. That levy had alarmed startups and young entrepreneurs who feared higher operating costs in a fragile innovation space.

Laryea said clearer communication from authorities could have eased much of the backlash. He argued that many agitations grew from confusion over successive drafts that officials never properly explained to the tech community.

He noted that government representatives acknowledged during meetings that some concerns traced back to outdated versions of the bill. Structured updates on each revision, he added, would have managed expectations and curbed misinformation across the digital space.

The bill seeks to transform the National Information Technology Agency into a stronger regulator with expanded enforcement powers across Ghana’s digital sector. Officials say the reforms target firms serving state institutions rather than the wider tech community.