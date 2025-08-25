Nissan South Africa Wins Recognition for Gender Empowerment Efforts

Nissan South Africa received certification as a leading gender empowerment business from the Standard Bank Top Women Awards on Monday.

The recognition comes during South Africa’s Women’s Month, marking two decades of the awards program.

The automotive manufacturer was honored at its Irene headquarters in Pretoria for implementing gender equality as a core business strategy. Judges evaluated the company’s organizational structure, skills development programs targeting women, and female-focused policies over several months of research.

“We are continuously working to build a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where every individual is valued, respected and empowered,” said Kholo Kunene, Nissan Africa’s Human Resources Director. The certification represents progress rather than completion of their equality journey, she added.

The automotive sector has traditionally shown low female participation rates across technical and leadership roles. Nissan South Africa addresses this through targeted initiatives spanning supplier networks, assembly plant positions, and executive levels.

Managing director Maciej Klenkiewicz emphasized the business case for diversity. Women in influential positions bring fresh perspectives and diverse thinking that drives company performance, according to internal assessments.

The company operates mentorship programs connecting female employees with development opportunities on a global scale. These initiatives aim to demonstrate that women’s leadership contributions matter while creating pathways for career advancement.

Kunene highlighted how gender diversity strengthens talent acquisition across the industry. Companies with inclusive workforces can access broader skill sets and knowledge bases, benefiting customer service and innovation.

The recognition holds special significance during Women’s Month, which honors South African women’s contributions to the anti-apartheid struggle. Nissan views this timing as particularly meaningful for their ongoing transformation efforts.

Female representation metrics factored prominently in the evaluation process, including director positions, senior management roles, and overall workforce composition. The company continues expanding these numbers through structured development programs.

Nissan’s approach extends beyond hiring practices to creating environments where women can advance their careers. This includes technical training opportunities and leadership development tracks designed for long-term growth.