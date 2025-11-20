Nissan Showcases e-POWER Technology at Red Sea Event

Nissan Egypt has introduced its third-generation e-POWER technology on the QASHQAI model at an exclusive Red Sea SUV Drive event in El Gouna, Egypt, marking a significant push for sustainable mobility solutions in African markets.

The two-day immersive event brought together media, dealers, and partners from across Africa for test drives and expert discussions on Nissan’s electrification strategy. Attendees experienced the QASHQAI with new e-POWER technology and the New PATROL, which made its first African appearance for media testing.

The QASHQAI with new e-POWER delivers an electric vehicle-like experience without requiring charging infrastructure. The latest generation achieves fuel efficiency of 4.6 liters per 100 kilometers under Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standards, with carbon dioxide emissions of just 102 grams per kilometer. The model offers an extended range of approximately 1,200 kilometers.

Unlike conventional hybrid systems, e-POWER uses a petrol engine solely as a generator to charge the battery while an electric motor provides all propulsion. This design eliminates range anxiety and delivers instant torque with smooth acceleration, addressing concerns in markets where charging infrastructure remains limited.

Nissan Africa President Jordi Vila described the event as a showcase for the company’s leadership in automotive electrification. “This event underscores Nissan’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of African markets. The Nissan Red Sea SUV Drive affirms our deep belief in the importance of the Egyptian market and its pivotal role in the region,” he stated.

Mohamed Samad, Nissan Egypt Managing Director, emphasized the country’s strategic importance to regional ambitions. “The Egyptian customer seeks practical and efficient solutions without compromising driving pleasure or strong performance, which the new generation of the e-POWER technology delivers perfectly,” he said.

He added that the introduction reflects Nissan Egypt’s commitment to expanding its product portfolio and addressing evolving consumer needs, securing the brand’s position as the leading automotive company in Egypt for over two years.

Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrain was first introduced in Japan in 2017. The second generation appeared on the QASHQAI in Europe in 2022 with a larger 1.5 liter turbocharged three-cylinder generator. The third generation launched in Europe in September, offering improved refinement, lower consumption and emissions without compromising performance.

The QASHQAI achieved a 7.2 liters per 100 kilometers real-world fuel consumption rating by ADAC, the independent German automotive agency, matching the best-in-segment performance. More than 1.5 million e-POWER units have been sold globally across more than 65 countries, with over 250,000 units sold in Europe.

The QASHQAI features the N-Design grade with premium enhancements including a panoramic roof and a 3D Around View Monitor (AVM) for enhanced driving experience.

Katherine Zachary, Nissan AMIEO Vice President of International Communications, said the QASHQAI e-POWER keeps raising standards in the compact SUV segment. “As a Japanese brand, innovation is in our DNA. And the new e-POWER technology on QASHQAI perfectly represents how we innovate to enrich our customers’ lives,” she noted.