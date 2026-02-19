Nissan Returns to India With a Seven-Seat Family Gamble

Nissan Motor India launched the all-new Gravite multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on Tuesday, 17 February, priced from an introductory 565,000 Indian rupees (approximately USD 6,500) ex-showroom, positioning the seven-seater as one of the most affordable three-row family vehicles in the country and signalling a determined effort to rebuild market relevance in one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets.

The Gravite is built on the CMF-A+ platform shared with the Renault Triber, but Nissan has applied distinct exterior styling including a hexagonal gloss-black front grille, C-shaped bumper accents, smoked LED headlamps, roof rails, and bold GRAVITE lettering on the bonnet to differentiate it from its sibling. It is manufactured at the Renault-Nissan Alliance facility in Oragadam, Chennai, reinforcing India’s dual role as both a domestic market and a critical export hub for the Japanese carmaker.

The Gravite is offered in five variants, Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and the limited-run Tekna Launch Edition, with prices spanning from the 565,000-rupee entry point to approximately 849,000 rupees for the top Tekna AMT variant. A special Launch Edition limited to 1,001 units adds a JBL sound system, a dual-channel dashcam, ambient lighting, and additional premium interior treatments.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 72PS at 6,250 revolutions per minute and 96 Newton metres of peak torque at 3,400 to 3,600 revolutions per minute. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a five-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), which Nissan markets under the name EZ-Shift. Official fuel efficiency figures stand at 19.3 kilometres per litre for the manual and 19.6 kilometres per litre for the AMT, with a dealer-fit dual-cylinder Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kit for manual variants expected to follow shortly.

The third-row seats are removable, expanding luggage capacity to 625 litres, while second-row seats slide, recline, fold, and tumble to offer a range of configurations for passengers and cargo. The standard warranty covers three years or 100,000 kilometres, extendable to a segment-best 10 years or 500,000 kilometres, and the first 5,000 buyers qualify for zero service costs during the first five years.

Technology across the range includes a 20.3 centimetre floating infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging, a 17.7 centimetre digital instrument cluster, and front and rear parking sensors. More than 30 safety systems are fitted as standard, among them Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Brake Assist System (BAS), and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD).

The Gravite is the first of three planned launches in India through early 2027. The Tekton compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), based on the Renault Duster, is scheduled for mid-2026, while a seven-seat C-SUV is slated for early 2027. Nissan India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa said the company targets combined domestic and international sales of 200,000 units, with 100,000 annual domestic sales earmarked as the medium-term benchmark.

The Gravite competes directly against the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber in the affordable MPV segment, with its aggressive entry pricing designed to make Nissan’s three-row offering accessible to first-time MPV buyers who have previously been priced out of the segment.