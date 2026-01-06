Nissan Formula E Team Eyes Mexico Victory Repeat

Nissan Formula E Team arrives in Mexico City this weekend aiming to replicate its stunning Season 11 victory at the circuit, where Oliver Rowland won from fourth on the grid. The Japanese outfit heads to Round 2 of the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with momentum after strong performances in São Paulo.

Rowland drove from 13th position to claim second place in the season opener last December, earning 18 points for the team. Teammate Norman Nato also displayed competitive pace in Brazil, though his efforts went unrewarded. Both drivers expressed confidence heading into the Mexico City E-Prix at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The circuit will host Formula E for the 10th time, making it the joint fourth most visited venue in championship history alongside Circuit de Monaco. The track has featured on the calendar since Season 2, with only 2021 as an exception. Its 2.63 kilometer layout sits 2,250 meters above sea level, presenting unique challenges for drivers and teams.

The stadium section through Turns 10 to 14 offers one of Formula E’s most distinctive environments, with fans in grandstands surrounding the cars before they enter the long start and finish straight. Track modifications for Season 12 include removing the chicane on the back straight, creating an improved overtaking opportunity into Turn 9. Combined with Turn 1, these locations should provide the best passing chances during the race.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, emphasized the significance of the Mexican market for Nissan. “Mexico is one of our favorite visits of the year, and we’re thrilled to be back,” Volpe said. He noted that Nissan is the most sold car brand in the country with substantial customers and fans present.

Rowland highlighted an interesting championship trend in his pre-race comments. The winner of the Mexico City E-Prix has claimed the drivers’ title in each of the last three Formula E seasons. His 2025 victory at the venue ranks among his career highlights, partly due to the incredible crowd energy.

“We know we need to work hard, taking 18 points from São Paulo was a positive but we still have aspects to improve on, which will be the target for Mexico,” Rowland stated. He expressed excitement about returning to the circuit’s brilliant atmosphere.

Nato acknowledged the stark differences between the Mexico and Brazil layouts, saying the team would rely on circuit experience to maximize performance. He singled out the stadium section as a highlight, describing it as unique and very cool to drive through with fans cheering from the grandstands.

Reserve and development driver Sam Bird noted the physical demands created by the high altitude location. He revealed the team has been working hard in the simulator on tire overheating issues, which occur quickly given the track’s nature. Bird expressed confidence that the layout should suit their car based on last year’s victory and recent São Paulo pace.

Track action begins Friday with Free Practice 1 at 16:00 local time. Saturday’s schedule includes Free Practice 2 at 07:30, qualifying from 09:40, and the 36 lap race starting at 14:05. The team seeks a strong points haul to build early championship momentum.