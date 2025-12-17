Nissan Begins Third Generation LEAF Production at Sunderland with 450 Million Pound Investment

Nissan has begun production of the third generation LEAF at its Sunderland Plant in the United Kingdom (UK) following a 450 million pound investment across operations and supply chain, marking the launch of the company’s EV36Zero vision that combines electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, battery production, and renewable energy. The first vehicle off the production line on December 17, 2025, was a two tone Luminous Teal Evolve grade equipped with a 75 kilowatt hour battery offering a range of up to 386 miles under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

The production represents a major milestone in Nissan’s electrification strategy and marks the return of the car that pioneered mass EV production more than a decade ago. Massimiliano Messina, Chairperson for Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania (AMIEO), stated that the all new LEAF captures the energy of a new generation as a car that redefines what is possible and sets the stage for Nissan’s next chapter. The transformation of Sunderland Plant enables EV manufacturing on production Line Two for the first time.

The plant’s transformation included adoption of factory of the future technology utilizing big data, virtual reality, and digital mapping, 137 new press dies used to press LEAF’s 42 different body panels, 78 new high tech robots including a fully automated laser welding facility delivering precision to 0.3 millimeters, new colour palettes for Sukumo Blue and Luminous Teal colours, a state of the art battery marriage facility, 475 new automated guided vehicles to deliver parts, and more than 360,000 hours of training across the team of 6,000 employees. Adam Pennick, Vice President of Manufacturing at Nissan Sunderland Plant, emphasized that the skills, expertise, and teamwork of their people have powered Sunderland’s success.

A brand new AESC gigafactory located adjacent to the plant will supply next generation battery technology with increased energy density to deliver superior range and performance for the new LEAF. Jim Marley, AESC UK Plant Director, described the launch as representing a significant leap in battery technology that will drive the electrification of the British car industry to a new level. The gigafactory will anchor a resilient, globally competitive EV supply chain for the UK.

UK government Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle stated that Sunderland is the beating heart of the UK’s automotive industry, and Nissan’s investment is a major commitment to the North East and a huge vote of confidence in the economy. Through the government’s modern Industrial Strategy, officials are delivering 4 billion pounds into the world leading auto sector, described as the biggest investment into the car industry since the post war era, driving growth, innovation, and jobs across the country.

LEAF has been built in Sunderland since 2013, with 282,704 manufactured in total at the plant. The LEAF was first launched in 2010 as an electric hatchback that pioneered mass market electric vehicles. The new LEAF supports 150 kilowatt direct current (DC) fast charging, adding up to 273 miles in just 30 minutes. The car delivers a fully connected mobility experience with Google built in and advanced driver assistance technologies, featuring twin 14.3 inch screens forming a fully digital cockpit.

The team at Sunderland Plant will follow LEAF with a new all electric Nissan JUKE next year, with both models built on the plant’s production Line Two. Nissan Sunderland now produces vehicles from fully electric to hybrid, including Nissan’s unique e POWER technology on Qashqai and JUKE HEV, as well as internal combustion engine vehicles. The company says the new LEAF underlines Sunderland’s role as a cornerstone of its European manufacturing footprint as the industry accelerates towards electrification.

Engineers at Nissan Technical Centre Europe (NTCE) in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, played a defining role in shaping the design, technology, and driving character of the all new Nissan LEAF, with the majority of their innovations carried through to UK, Japanese, and US models. Nissan supports 6,000 jobs in Sunderland and 7,000 in total across its UK operations, including NTCE and its Design Centre in Paddington, London. The company also supports an estimated 30,000 jobs in its wider UK supply chain.

Sunderland City Council Leader Michael Mordey stated that the scale of investment Nissan has made in the plant is hugely significant, continuing to create valuable employment opportunities in high quality green jobs for residents from across communities in Sunderland and throughout the wider North East region. Nissan marked the start of production with a ceremony next to the production line at Sunderland Plant on December 17, 2025.