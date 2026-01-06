Nino Mayanna Returns With Empowering New Single “Aje”

Nigerian-born, UK-based singer and songwriter Nino Mayanna makes a bold return with her vibrant new single “Aje,” a dynamic Afrobeat-R&B-pop fusion driven by determination, self-belief, and the relentless hustle behind her artistic journey. Pulsing with dance-ready energy while grounded in lived experience, “Aje” captures the spirit of choosing your own path and pushing forward against the odds.

Nino Mayanna’s story is one of extraordinary contrast and resilience. Raised in humble circumstances on the streets of Lagos, her life took an unexpected turn at the age of 11 when her father was summoned to ascend his ancestral throne, suddenly placing her in the public eye as an African Princess. Despite the dramatic shift in status, Nino quickly realised that royalty was not her calling — music was.

Her journey deepened in 2007 following a life-altering gas explosion that left her both physically and mentally scarred. Rather than breaking her spirit, the near-death experience became a catalyst for artistic rebirth. Music turned into her sanctuary, a tool for healing and emotional release, and ultimately shaped her into a fearless, genre-blending artist. Nino has since become recognised for her originality, including her pioneering use of the talking drum within contemporary R&B.

Now a celebrated multi-talented performer and a First Class Master’s degree graduate in Performing Arts Research, Nino Mayanna continues to evolve, collaborating with respected creatives while staying rooted in authenticity. That commitment shines through on “Aje,” which is sung in both English and Nigerian Pidgin.

Speaking on the song’s inspiration, Nino shares: “‘Aje’ comes from a real moment in my life where people close to me questioned the way I hustle. I’m telling them not to be upset — I’m grinding because no one else can provide for me. The song reflects wanting a comfortable life, choosing my own path, and asking those close to me to support me instead of doubting my drive.”

The single was born from a moment of raw, unfiltered creativity shaped by real-life struggle. Nino recalls meeting a producer through a friend at a time when both were financially stretched. With limited funds, she used her last money for fuel and a small meal before heading to the studio. “He played me the beat, and with our situation in mind, the lyrics and vibe came together instantly,” she explains.

That honesty pulses through “Aje,” blending gritty reality with infectious Afrobeat rhythms and celebratory energy. It’s a song for dreamers, grinders, and anyone carving out their own future — a powerful reminder that the hustle is not just part of the journey, it is the journey.