Ningo Chief Declares End to Two Decades of Division During Sacred Festival

After twenty years without leadership, the fishing town of Ningo has finally turned a corner toward peace and unity, its newly installed paramount chief told a jubilant crowd during traditional Homowo celebrations.

Nene Osroagbo Djangmah XII, who was enstooled in April as rightful heir to the Ningo stool, led sacred rituals for the first time in two decades as former rivals now work together for community development. The coastal town east of Accra had suffered prolonged chieftaincy disputes that stalled progress and even disrupted annual festivals.

“The existing peace has become a key ingredient to our growth,” the chief declared after sprinkling kpoikpoi, the traditional corn meal central to Homowo celebrations. “We invite everyone to join hands with us to push for the greater good of Ningo.”

The festival marks a significant milestone for the Ga-Dangme community, whose ancestors survived periods of extreme hunger before celebrating bumper corn harvests. Kpoikpoi, made from ground corn mixed with palm oil, remains the ceremonial dish that honors this heritage.

Nene Djangmah XII acknowledged the toll that years without unified leadership took on basic infrastructure and services. He pointed to a severe water crisis that has plagued residents for five years, forcing many to collect water from contaminated streams that are now drying up.

“Those who can afford water tankers are equally feeling the pinch,” he explained, appealing to government for urgent intervention. Many households struggle with hygiene and daily needs as traditional water sources become unreliable.

The chief also highlighted a community clinic sitting 70 percent complete but still unavailable to residents. He called for government support to finish construction and address deteriorating secondary school infrastructure that needs immediate attention.

Queen Mother Naana Dugbakuor Dugba II joined elders and spiritual leaders in performing the sacred rites that restore traditional continuity to Ningo. Their presence symbolized the healing of divisions that had prevented proper celebration of cultural heritage.

The Homowo festival celebrates resilience and abundance among Ga-Dangme peoples along Ghana’s coast. Communities gather annually to honor ancestors who overcame famine through faith and eventual prosperity, making corn central to both survival stories and festive traditions.

For Ningo residents, this year’s celebration represents more than cultural observance. It signals renewed hope that unity can drive development projects and government attention that bypassed the community during years of leadership vacuum.

The chief’s message resonated with natives who witnessed decades of stagnation while neighboring communities advanced. With bitter factions now cooperating, leaders believe they can finally tackle infrastructure challenges and attract investment.

Success will depend on maintaining the fragile peace that enables collective action. The community faces urgent needs in water supply, healthcare access and education facilities that require sustained political will and resources.

As celebrations concluded, residents expressed cautious optimism about their town’s future. The restoration of traditional authority provides a foundation for advocacy and development efforts that were impossible during the prolonged leadership crisis.