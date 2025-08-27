Ningo Chief Calls for Unity During First Homowo in Decades

The coastal town of Ningo celebrated its traditional Homowo festival for the first time in twenty years, with community leaders using the occasion to call for unity and urgent action on basic infrastructure needs.

Paramount Chief Nene Osro Agbo Djangmah XII led celebrations alongside Queenmother Naana Dugbakuor Dugba II as hundreds gathered to witness the ceremonial sprinkling of kpokpoi, the traditional corn meal. The ritual honors ancestors who survived periods of severe famine through abundant harvests.

The festival resumed after successful resolution of leadership disputes that had divided the traditional council for two decades. Community elders worked to reconcile different factions among kingmakers, clearing the way for proper installation of traditional authorities.

Drummers provided rhythmic accompaniment as the procession moved through designated ceremonial areas before concluding at the Djenge Shrine. The paramount chief wore traditional warrior attire to emphasize the sacred nature of the proceedings, while red and black ceremonial colors dominated the event.

Speaking to reporters, Nene Djangmah stressed that development requires collaboration among all community stakeholders. He announced plans to convene meetings with influential residents to discuss pressing local needs and potential solutions.

The chief highlighted several critical infrastructure challenges facing the traditional area. A severe water shortage has persisted for five years, affecting daily life and economic activities throughout the community.

Poor road conditions continue hampering transportation and commerce, while the community hospital remains incomplete after reaching approximately 70 percent construction. These projects represent immediate priorities for traditional authorities seeking government support.

Educational infrastructure also requires attention, with the paramount chief appealing for assistance to refurbish Ningo Secondary School. The facility needs urgent repairs to maintain adequate learning conditions for students.

The successful Homowo celebration signals renewed cooperation among traditional authorities who had been divided by succession disputes. Community members expressed relief that ancestral traditions could resume after the prolonged interruption.

Traditional festivals play important cultural roles in Ghanaian communities, preserving historical memory while providing opportunities to address contemporary challenges. The Homowo celebration specifically commemorates survival and abundance themes.

Ningo’s location along Ghana’s coast has historically provided fishing and trading opportunities, though infrastructure limitations continue affecting development potential. Traditional authorities hope renewed unity will help attract resources for community improvements.

The festival conclusion at the sacred shrine included libation ceremonies seeking divine favor for future prosperity. Community elders performed traditional rites requesting blessings for ongoing development efforts.