Ninety Three Graduates Complete ECOWAS Professional Immersion Programme

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has awarded attestations to ninety-three young professionals who completed a one-year immersion programme across various regional institutions and agencies.

The outgoing ceremony took place on November 26, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria, marking the successful conclusion of the 2025 batch of the professional development initiative. Report presentations from graduates occurred from November 24 to 25, 2025, before the grand finale awarding event.

ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Education, Science, and Culture within the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs organized the programme. The initiative operates under the ECOWAS Nnamdi Azikiwe Academic Mobility Scheme (ENAAMS), which aims to equip young graduates with professional skills and enhance their understanding of working in dynamic, multicultural settings.

Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, graced the grand finale at Reiz Continental in Abuja. Ambassadors from various member states, directors, and partners of the ECOWAS Commission attended, highlighting the importance of the programme for the Commission, the region, and their partners.

The presentation sessions utilized a hybrid format, welcoming participation from graduates who spent the year immersed in different ECOWAS institutions and agencies. During their placement period, participants contributed to implementing activities in their respective institutions while gaining hands-on professional experience.

Programme organizers awarded testimonials to graduates upon successful completion. The ceremony featured presentations on the immersion programme’s objectives and achievements, alongside cultural performances, drama, and testimonies from young professionals emphasizing the initiative’s impact.

Graduates shared experiences highlighting personal growth, enhanced employability, and contributions to the region’s development agenda. The testimonies underscored how the programme fostered regional integration by exposing participants to cross-cultural professional environments within ECOWAS structures.

The initiative aligns with ECOWAS’s overarching objective of developing a skilled workforce to address socio-economic challenges across West Africa. Programme designers focus on preparing young professionals to navigate complex regional dynamics while building capacity in critical sectors.

The ceremony reaffirms ECOWAS’s commitment to developing strategic programmes that empower youth and strengthen regional integration. Officials emphasized building a competitive and resilient workforce in West Africa, resonating with the ECOWAS Vision 2050 framework.

The ECOWAS Vision 2050 outlines the organization’s long-term goal of moving from an ECOWAS of States to an ECOWAS of the People with the objective of achieving peace and prosperity for all. An estimated 300 million citizens comprise the community.

ECOWAS transformed from a Secretariat into a Commission in 2007. The Commission comprises a President assisted by a Vice President, five Commissioners, and an Auditor-General of ECOWAS Institutions. These experienced bureaucrats provide leadership in the organization’s strategic orientation.

Current ECOWAS member states include Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sénégal, and Togo. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger officially withdrew from ECOWAS on January 29, 2025.

Heads of State and Government of fifteen West African countries established ECOWAS when they signed the treaty on May 28, 1975, in Lagos, Nigeria. The stated mission promotes economic integration across the region.

The organization finances its budget essentially through revenue collected via Community tax. The Community levy stands at 0.5 percent of the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value of goods imported from non-ECOWAS countries.

Considered one of the pillars of the African Economic Community, ECOWAS was established to foster collective self-sufficiency for member states. As a trading union, the organization aims to create a single, large trading bloc through economic cooperation.

The area under ECOWAS jurisdiction has a combined gross domestic product of 734.8 billion dollars. Integrated economic activities revolve around industry, transport, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, natural resources, commerce, monetary and financial issues, and social and cultural matters.

ECOWAS implements critical and strategic programmes designed to deepen cohesion and progressively eliminate identified barriers to full integration. The immersion programme represents one component of broader efforts to build regional capacity and prepare the next generation of professionals for leadership roles in West African development.