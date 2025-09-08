Nine Soldiers Killed as Cameroon Separatists Enforce Lockdown

Armed separatists killed at least nine government soldiers during weekend clashes while imposing a month-long lockdown across Cameroon’s war-torn Anglophone regions, aimed at disrupting October’s presidential election and school reopenings.

The lockdown began Monday in the Northwest and Southwest regions, where separatists have battled government forces since 2017 seeking independence for the territory they call “Ambazonia.” Streets in major cities including Bamenda, the Northwest regional capital, remained deserted as residents feared venturing outside.

Rebels announced the lockdown from September 8 to October 14 to disrupt the October 12 presidential poll, where 92-year-old President Paul Biya seeks an eighth seven-year term after 42 years in power.

“There is nobody on the streets. The streets are all deserted. Places are closed and almost all activities are not operational,” a Bamenda resident told reporters by telephone, requesting anonymity due to security concerns.

Government forces deployed additional troops conducting round-the-clock patrols in response to the lockdown enforcement. Regional officials assured residents of “tight security” Sunday and urged normal activities to continue despite the separatist campaign.

The lockdown specifically targets school reopenings and electoral activities, reflecting separatist strategy to undermine government authority in the English-speaking regions that comprise roughly 20% of Cameroon’s population.

More than 500,000 people remain internally displaced in the Anglophone regions as of February 2025, highlighting the conflict’s devastating humanitarian impact since erupting from 2016 protests by lawyers, teachers and students demanding greater autonomy.

The timing coincides with electoral tensions as Cameroon’s election commission barred main opposition candidate Maurice Kamto from the October 12 vote, raising questions about democratic legitimacy ahead of the poll.

The upcoming election follows Biya’s 2018 victory for another seven-year term after constitutional changes removed presidential term limits, cementing his position as Africa’s second-longest serving leader after Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang.

Separatist groups have historically used lockdowns and ghost town campaigns to demonstrate control over territory and disrupt government operations. Previous lockdowns targeted school years, with militants announcing region-wide shutdowns covering the first weeks of academic terms.

The conflict has drawn international attention, with Norwegian authorities arresting separatist leader Lucas Ayaba Cho on charges of incitement to crimes against humanity, marking the first major attempt to address impunity in the Anglophone crisis.

Civilians in both regions remain at imminent risk of atrocity crimes due to continued violence between government forces and armed separatists, according to international monitoring organizations tracking the humanitarian situation.

The government maintains the regions are integral parts of Cameroon, rejecting separatist independence claims while offering limited decentralization measures that Anglophone leaders consider insufficient.

Economic activity in the regions has suffered severely from repeated lockdowns and security operations, with businesses and schools frequently shuttered amid the ongoing violence that has claimed thousands of lives since 2017.

International observers worry the lockdown could further escalate tensions ahead of the presidential election, potentially undermining democratic processes in regions where voter participation already faces significant challenges due to the security situation.

The conflict stems from historical grievances over alleged marginalization of the Anglophone minority in the predominantly French-speaking nation, formed through the 1961 reunification of British and French colonial territories.