Nine Remanded Over Assault on Police Officers at Tweapease Park

The Obuasi Circuit Court has remanded nine suspects into prison custody following a viral video that captured an assault on police officers at Tweapease Senior High School Park in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects appeared before the court on January 8, 2026, charged with assaulting public officers who were performing lawful duties at the location. The Ghana Police Service announced the court decision in a statement issued on January 10, 2026, confirming that investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Those remanded are Joshua Frimpong, also known as Joey B; Bannor Williams; Isaac Dwumfour, also known as Sporty; Evans Bannor, also known as Pressure King; Asiedu Ronald, also known as Case Close; Sarfo Alex, also known as Okele; Yaw Alex; Obidiaba Desmond; and Agyemang Emmanuel.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Tweapease Senior High School Park, where the suspects, together with other accomplices currently at large, allegedly attacked officers stationed at the park while they were on duty. The assault drew public attention after footage circulated widely on social media platforms, sparking outrage over the brazen attack on law enforcement personnel.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the development in an official statement, saying, “The Obuasi Circuit Court has remanded nine suspects into Prisons custody following a viral video that captured an assault on police officers at Tweapease Senior High School Park.”

Police say the accused persons, together with others currently on the run, allegedly confronted and attacked officers present at the location. Investigators are working to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the incident.

The case has been adjourned to allow further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in locating the remaining suspects who participated in the assault.

The Ghana Police Service issued a stern warning to the public following the incident, stating, “Persons who attack our officers will be pursued and arrested to face the full rigours of the law.”

The warning underscores growing concern among security agencies about increasing incidents of assault on law enforcement personnel in the line of duty. Police officers have faced various forms of attack and intimidation while enforcing the law or maintaining order in communities across the country.

In recent years, several incidents of assault on police officers have been reported, ranging from physical attacks during arrests to mob violence against officers attempting to carry out their duties. Security experts have called for stronger legal protections and harsher penalties for individuals who assault law enforcement personnel.

The Criminal Offences Act criminalizes assault on public officers, with offenders liable to imprisonment upon conviction. The law recognizes that attacks on officers performing lawful duties undermine the rule of law and threaten public safety by deterring law enforcement from carrying out their responsibilities.

Tweapease Senior High School Park serves as a recreational facility located on the Obuasi Dunkwa road near the school. The park is a popular gathering spot in the area, and police presence there is part of routine patrols to maintain order and ensure public safety.

The incident has reignited conversations about respect for law enforcement and the need for citizens to cooperate with police officers carrying out their constitutional duties. Civil society organizations have condemned the assault, describing it as an attack not just on individual officers but on the entire justice system.

Legal practitioners have emphasized that while citizens have the right to question police actions they believe to be unlawful, resorting to physical violence is never an acceptable response. Proper channels exist for filing complaints against officers who overstep their authority, including the Police Professional Standards Bureau and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Some community leaders in the Obuasi area have expressed concern over the incident, calling for calm and urging residents, especially young people, to respect law enforcement officers. They emphasized that cooperation between police and communities is essential for maintaining peace and security.

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting officers in the line of duty while also ensuring that personnel conduct themselves professionally and within the bounds of the law. The service has called on the public to report any police misconduct through appropriate channels rather than taking matters into their own hands.

As investigations continue, authorities are expected to examine the circumstances that led to the confrontation, including what prompted the assault and whether any actions by officers may have contributed to the escalation. However, police have made clear that regardless of any prior disagreements, physical attacks on officers constitute a serious criminal offense.

The case is expected to return to court after investigations are completed, at which point prosecutors will present evidence and the accused persons will have the opportunity to enter their pleas and present their defense.