Nine Men Face Court Over Darkuman Machete Attack

Nine suspects have been arraigned at Adabraka District Court in connection with a violent machete and axe attack on Mutala Yayaa at Darkuman on September 10, 2025, Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed.

The accused persons are Bernard Tagoe aka Asa Sese, Nii Eric Martey, Michael Lokko, Felix Adu Mensah, Habib Gusamu, Solomon Assan, Kwame Khalid, Jacob Addy, and Gideon Arthur, who allegedly assaulted Yayaa with cutlasses, axes, and scissors, leaving him with deep wounds.

The brutal attack was captured on video and went viral on social media platforms, shocking viewers with its graphic nature and raising questions about community safety in the Greater Accra suburb.

Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, confirmed that all accused persons pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and causing harm during their court appearance.

The suspects have been remanded into police custody and will reappear on September 29, 2025, as legal proceedings continue in what appears to be a complex case involving multiple assailants and weapons.

Police investigations reveal that four additional suspects remain at large, with authorities actively pursuing individuals identified as Yaala, Show, Joseph Gattor, Savess, and John Km in connection with the attack.

The incident occurred at Darkuman Cable in the Greater Accra Region, where the complainant allegedly suffered multiple cutlass and axe wounds and was stabbed several times with scissors, according to police reports.

Community members expressed shock at the level of violence displayed in the viral footage, which showed multiple attackers pursuing and assaulting the victim in what appeared to be a coordinated assault.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear as police continue their investigations, though the coordinated nature of the assault suggests possible underlying disputes or grievances between the parties involved.

Legal experts note that the charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and causing harm carry significant penalties under Ghana’s criminal code, particularly given the severity of the injuries allegedly inflicted.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about youth violence and weapons proliferation in some Accra communities, where disputes occasionally escalate to dangerous confrontations involving deadly weapons.

Police assured the public that efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects continue, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring all individuals connected to the attack face justice through proper legal channels.

The Darkuman incident adds to growing concerns about community safety and the need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms to prevent disputes from escalating to violence.

Social media circulation of the attack video prompted widespread condemnation and calls for swift police action, demonstrating public intolerance for such violent behavior in residential communities.

The legal proceedings will determine the extent of each suspect’s involvement in the attack and appropriate penalties for their alleged participation in the violent assault that left Yayaa with serious injuries.