Nine Convictions and Counting in US Romance Fraud Sweep

United States federal prosecutors have unsealed a new indictment charging two Ghanaian brothers and an American woman in connection with a romance fraud network that preyed on elderly Americans, bringing the total number of defendants caught in a coordinated judicial crackdown to more than a dozen.

The latest indictment names Jamal Abubakari, 22, his twin brother Kamal Abubakari, 22, and Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, 53, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. All three were arrested in Virginia and remain in custody pending further proceedings. Prosecutors allege the operation ran between July 2024 and April 2026, during which the defendants used fabricated identities on dating platforms and social media to establish emotional and romantic relationships with victims before persuading them to transfer money to accounts controlled by the syndicate. A portion of those funds was then routed to co-conspirators in Ghana.

What distinguishes this latest filing is the legal architecture surrounding it. A single United States District Judge has been assigned to coordinate all related cases carrying ties to Ghana and targeting elderly victims, a move that signals how seriously the Department of Justice is treating what amounts to a systemic criminal network rather than isolated incidents. Nine defendants across related prosecutions have already pleaded guilty and been collectively sentenced to approximately 50 years in prison.

The financial toll on victims across those convictions is substantial. Court-ordered restitution totals more than $9.3 million across the sentenced defendants. Otuo Amponsah alone was ordered to pay $3,324,675 after receiving a sentence of 108 months. Anna Amponsah received the same sentence and was ordered to pay $1,444,639. Portia Joe was sentenced to 51 months and ordered to pay $2,035,438. Nancy Adom and Eric Aidoo each received 71-month sentences, with restitution orders of $1,079,559 and $668,228 respectively.

Two additional defendants charged separately further illustrate the scope of the investigation. Frederick Kumi, 31, of Swedru, Ghana, and Daniel Yussif, 31, of Accra, were charged in December 2025 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Kelvin Asmah, 28, a Ghanaian citizen, was recently arrested after being charged in a second superseding indictment in a related matter.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division led the investigation, with the United States Department of Justice Office of International Affairs providing significant cross-border assistance.

The Abubakari brothers had built a visible social media following in Ghana under the names “Arrangement” and “Lancaster,” displaying luxury vehicles and cash. Reports indicate the two were arrested by the FBI shortly after arriving in the United States, where they allegedly expected to collect two million dollars connected to the scheme. The high-profile nature of their arrest has drawn attention in Ghana, but the broader prosecutorial record makes clear that this case is one thread within a far larger federal operation that has been building convictions steadily since at least 2024.